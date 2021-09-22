Sosie Bacon wins the lead in Paramount’s upcoming chiller “SOMETHING’S WRONG WITH ROSE”
It’s the first feature lead for the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, previously seen in SCREAM: THE TV SERIES (pictured) and HBO Max’s MARE OF EASTTOWN. Variety reports that Sosie Bacon will pay the title role in SOMETHING’S WRONG WITH ROSE, which Temple Hill is producing for Paramount Players, the genre-centric studio division. Parker Finn will write and direct the movie, based on his short film LAURA HASN’T SLEPT, which won a special jury award at the SXSW Film Festival. The feature synopsis: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being pursued by a malevolent supernatural force.”rue-morgue.com
