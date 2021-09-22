Sosie Bacon wins the lead in Paramount’s upcoming chiller “SOMETHING’S WRONG WITH ROSE”

Kevin Bacon is set to star in a new Blumhouse horror movie, Deadline reports. Set in a conversion therapy camp, where abusive tactics are used to try and change the sexuality of gay and bisexual people, the movie is described as a "LGBTQ empowerment tale" in the horror genre, but any further plot details are being kept under wraps. Theo Germaine, best known for their role in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician, will also star. The movie doesn't have a title or release window yet, and it hasn't been revealed who Bacon or Germaine are playing.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO