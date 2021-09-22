Shaggy and strong, or shorn and sharp? Hair’s evolving symbolism
A new cadet receives a military haircut during Reception Day at the United States Military Academy West Point, on 27 June 2016. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty. As a conspicuous feature of the human body, hair – or its absence – is also a major element of social perception and identity. Yet the symbolic meaning of hair is far from fixed. Historically, the ways in which this bodily component has been regarded have been astonishingly varied, fluctuant and often contradictory. This is evident in even a brief sampling of the rich lore built by our multifaceted views on hair.psyche.co
Comments / 0