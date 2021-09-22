CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higgins votes against debt ceiling hike

By Editorial
Franklin Banner-Tribune
 4 days ago

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, voted against an increase in the federal limit Tuesday. The increase passed in the House and now moves to the Senate. Higgins objected to the inclusion of $28.6 billion in disaster assistance in the bill increasing the debt limit. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s decision to pair...

www.banner-tribune.com

Comments / 0

