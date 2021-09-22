Balasana-Maste, Yoga Heads! Child’s Pose 411

Yoga is a great exercise option because it's suitable for all types of fitness levels. If you're just getting back into the workout swing of things, you can take it a little slower with a beginner class with basic poses and flows. If you're more of an advanced yogi or want a challenge, you can try harder poses and flows, or even try styles like aerial or hot yoga classes. It's a low-impact workout, too, so it won't be too hard on your joints. And just because it's low impact, doesn't mean it's a total walk in the park. Yoga is challenging and it encourages movement and flexibility. Plus, it's pretty dang good at relieving stress and promoting mindfulness. Are you convinced to try it yet?

