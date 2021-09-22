WTSO Celebrates 15 Years of Online Wine Sales

Plus, how you get a taste of the celebrated culinary extravaganza, which took place September 10–12 in Aspen. Food & Wine Classic returned to Colorado last weekend, bringing three days of free-flowing Champagne, superstar-chef-led cooking demonstrations, and a bevy of culinary events to venues across Aspen after a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There, we caught up with eight celebrity chefs, who shared their favorite Colorado experiences and restaurants with us. Read on to find out what they had to say, plus how you can experience highlights of this year’s event at bars and restaurants in Aspen, Denver, and beyond—even if you couldn’t score (or afford) a ticket.

ASPEN, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO