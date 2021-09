Three Gaylord area men recently received their own Quilt of Valor. Jeremy Gates enlisted in the Army and trained at Fort Campbell. He was part of the 101st Airborne, 2nd battalion and the 327th Infantry Regiment. During his time serving, he toured Belgium and Kosovo as part of the United Nations Keeping Peace Act and was in Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom One and Four. He attained the rank of E-5. After leaving the service Jeremy worked in the corrections department. He has two daughters and enjoys playing guitar, singing, hunting and fishing.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO