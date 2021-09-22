CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Interaction of Nuclear Waste With the Environment May Be More Complicated Than Previously Thought

technologynetworks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists and collaborators have proposed a new mechanism by which nuclear waste could spread in the environment. The new findings, which involve researchers at Penn State and Harvard Medical School, have implications for nuclear waste management and environmental chemistry. The research is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The moon took more prehistoric pummeling than previously thought

Our poor moon has been something of a punching bag for the inner solar system, and new research shows it's likely been getting pounded since it was still a warm, soft little baby planetoid. Without any atmosphere to protect it, the moon has taken a lot of licks from asteroids...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

Organic molecules may be more widely distributed in the galaxy than previously believed

Researchers from the University of Leeds have been studying the galaxy, looking for organic molecules necessary to form life as we know it. The lead researcher for the study was Dr. John Ilee. He says that the basic chemical conditions that resulted in life on our planet may be more widely distributed across the galaxy than previously believed. During the study, scientists discovered fingerprints in light emitted from material surrounding young stars indicating there are reservoirs of large organic molecules around those stars necessary to form life.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Keeping waste where it belongs: Grain size explains how spent nuclear fuel enters the environment

When compounds in spent nuclear fuel break down, they can release radioactive elements and contaminate the ground and water. Scientists know that one spent fuel compound, neptunium dioxide, reacts with water, but they do not fully understand the process. A study has used advanced electron microscopy techniques to investigate how the microscopic structure of neptunium dioxide drives chemical reactions that lead it to dissolve into the environment. The results revealed that neptunium tends to dissolve where grains of the material come together, known as grain boundaries. Neptunium is less prone to dissolve at the grain boundaries of larger grains of material as compared to smaller grains of materials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
popular-archaeology.com

The earliest modern humans in Europe may have experienced much colder climates than previously thought

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE (AAAS)—As early Homo sapiens spread across Eurasia about 45,000 years ago, they may have experienced much colder climate conditions than previously thought, according to isotope analyses of animal remains from a Bulgarian cave, which also contains some of Europe’s earliest H. sapiens remains. The findings* contradict models that suggest warm climates were necessary for human expansion in the region, providing direct evidence that at least some dispersals occurred when air temperatures in the cave were 10°Celsius to 15°C lower than temperatures today. Current models based on age correlations between archaeological and climatic records propose that H. sapiens spread across Eurasia only during episodes of warm climate. However, these studies tend not to use direct paleoclimate evidence, instead generating models that correlate the ages of archaeological finds with climatic phases documented in ice cores or cave deposits. To provide direct evidence for the climate conditions during the time when H. sapiens first spread across Eurasia, replacing Neanderthals within a few millennia, Sarah Pederzani and colleagues analyzed strontium and oxygen isotopes from the tooth enamel in remains of equids and bison from the Initial Upper Paleolithic (IUP) in Bulgaria’s Bacho Kiro Cave. They used a sequential method to sample the enamel layer-by-layer, enabling them to see changes in the isotopes over short intervals of time, as the tooth enamel was deposited during the animal’s development. The strontium isotopes were stable, which showed that the animals did not migrate over long distances, confirming the suitability of the remains to help reconstruct the local climate. However, the oxygen isotopes did fluctuate, enabling the researchers to estimate changes in seasonal temperature as well as annual mean temperatures. Pederzani et al. determined that the oxygen isotope levels were much lower than those expected for the modern-day Balkans climate, aligning better with current, colder conditions in Scandinavia and Russia.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Energy#Chemical Waste#Nuclear Tests#Llnl#Penn State#Harvard Medical School#Radioelements
EurekAlert

Droplets with coronaviruses last longer than previously thought

It is easier to get infected in winter than in summer - this is true for the Corona pandemic, for influenza and for other viral diseases. Relative humidity plays an important role in this. Outdoors, it is much higher outside in winter than in summer, as can be seen from the fact that our breath condenses into droplets in the cold air.
SCIENCE
Gephardt Daily

Microplastic pollution in European lakes is more extensive than scientists thought

Sept. 14 (UPI) — Lakes across Europe host larger concentrations of microplastic pollution than previously estimated. According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Biology, the distribution of plastic microparticles and synthetic fibers closely correlates with nearby human activity and land use. It’s true that microplastic pollution...
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Organic and Nuclear Wastes Team Up To Make Biofuel

Engineers at Lancaster University have led research that discovers a way to generate renewable biofuel additives, using radiation that could be derived from nuclear waste. The renewable proportion of petrol is set to increase to 20 per cent over the coming years, meaning the discovery of a new production pathway for these additives could help in the fight to cut carbon dioxide emissions and tackle climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WINKNEWS.com

Humans may have been in the Americas much earlier than once thought

Scientists have uncovered new evidence showing that humans in the Americas may have existed several thousands of years earlier than once thought, according to a report published Thursday in the academic journal Science. “This study illustrates the process of science — new evidence can shift long held paradigms,” U.S. Geological...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Unexpected Dopamine Function Discovered in Memory Study

Has the scent of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies ever taken you back to afternoons at your grandmother’s house? Has an old song ever brought back memories of a first date? The ability to remember relationships between unrelated items (an odor and a location, a song and an event) is known as associative memory.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Aerosols Formed From Plant-Emitted Compounds Can Make Clouds Brighter

Brighter clouds reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth’s surface, thereby cooling the surface. Emissions of organic compounds from vegetation increase with increasing temperature, thus having the capability to slow down climate warming. Atmospheric aerosols scatter and absorb solar light, and influence the formation of clouds. However, these...
SCIENCE
PsyPost

Study indicates the Dark Triad personality traits are more complex than previously thought

New research sheds light on the structure of Dark Triad traits — a cluster of intertwined personality characteristics comprised of narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism. The findings, which appear in Personality and Individual Differences, suggest that these personality traits contain several subdimensions that might have differing relationships with various psychosocial outcomes.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Removing the Guesswork From Genetic Engineering

Today’s genetic engineers have a plethora of resources at their disposal: an ever-increasing number of massive datasets available online, highly precise gene editing tools like CRISPR, and cheap gene sequencing methods. But the proliferation of new technologies has not come with a clear roadmap to help researchers figure out which genes to target, which tools to use, and how to interpret their results. So, a team of scientists and engineers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the MIT Media Lab decided to make one.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Geologists solve half-century-old mystery of animal traces in ancient rocks

Geologists have been baffled by perforations in an Australian quartzite (rock), identical in shape to burrows made in sands by crustaceans; the original sandy sediment is a billion years older than the oldest known animals. An international team of scientists has now resolved the mystery. When animals move, they leave...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy