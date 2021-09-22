Susan Roberts Rucker – Plymouth, MN

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSusan Roberta Rucker, age 63, of Plymouth, MN beloved mom, grandmother and friend, passed away August 30, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul from COVID with her children by her side. Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Open Doors United Methodist Church in Wells with Pastor Chris Leistra officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, Minnesota and will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. A private family burial will be at a later date at Eagle Lake Cemetery in Battle Lake, Minnesota. Sue was born to the Reverend Robert and Rhoda Hawkinson November 15, 1957 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She graduated from Battle Lake High School in 1976, and she received her education as a Licensed Practical Nurse from Fergus Falls Community College in 1977. Sue was united in marriage to Michael Rucker October 1, 1977. They spent their married years in Wells and there they raised their four children and later divorced. Sue worked for 18 years at Naeve Parkview Nursing Home in Wells. After moving from Wells, Sue lived in the Twin Cities area. She worked as a personal care attendant with the elderly in their homes. Sue loved taking care of others and enjoyed listening to their stories. She also had a love of veterans and organized many veteran luncheons. Sue was a mother to all. The more the merrier. Sue’s greatest joy were her six grandchildren and she constantly sought out new experiences for them. She always brought the fun. She loved going to new places and making new friends, and many of the new friends became life-long ones. Those who spent time around the campfire with her soon learned that she was a prankster and that one never knew what to expect when darkness fell. The campfire stories she so enjoyed telling were likely to be accompanied by some loud, sudden, surprise. Her pranks set the tone of the party and were followed by her contagious laughter–a laughter that involved full-body jiggles, snorts and tears. Sue had an almost spiritual connection to Otter Tail County, so it was appropriate that just before her hospitalization she went to spend time at her beloved Eagle Lake. Little did she know that she had chosen a fitting final union with nature. Sue is survived by her four children, Joshua (Lisa) Rucker, Eagle Lake; Sarah (Andrew) Rucker-Johanson, St. Peter; Rachael (Francisco) Mixteco, St. Joseph and Kaitlyn Rucker, Minneapolis; six grandchildren; Jacob and Christopher Rucker, Gabriela and Johanna Johanson, Aaliyah and Elijah Mixteco; her mother, Rhoda Hawkinson; three sisters: Laela (David) Salvevold, Linne (Gary) Salvevold and Linda (Lowell) Salvevold; by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Reverend Robert Hawkinson and Amy Joy Salvevold. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home of Wells is assisting the family. Please leave online condolences at www. brussheitner.com.

