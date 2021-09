Made from 91% Cabernet Sauvignon and 9% Petit Verdot, this is a powerful, brooding and full-bodied wine, this vintage the first made with the help of Atelier Melka. Leather, cedar and cigar make it supremely earthy and savory, with notes of black currant and berry matched by toasted oak and grippy tannin. Virginie Boone.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO