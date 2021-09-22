CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Jason Luke, MD, Discusses Advancement of Immunotherapy For Metastatic Disease at 2021 ESMO

By Jason J. Luke, MD, FACP
cancernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCancerNetwork® sat down with Jason Luke, MD, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress to talk about the latest developments in the use of immunotherapy for metastatic disease. At the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress, CancerNetwork® spoke with Jason Luke, MD, of the University of Pittsburgh...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Experimental Immunotherapy Cures Girl Of Autoimmune Disease

Researchers from Universitätsklinikum Erlangen, Germany, have used an experimental immunotherapy to give a teenage girl her life back, after she was diagnosed with a deadly autoimmune disease at age 16. Their research was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Troubled with severe joint pain and rashes over her...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Regorafenib as a Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapy Option

Dr Marshall discusses the impact regorafenib has had in the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and describes data from the COLLECT and ReDOS clinical trials. John Marshall, MD: As oncologists, a lot of us don’t understand the principle that regorafenib, or STIVARGA, brings to the table. We must first remember that we have been trying to find drugs with a survival benefit in metastatic colon cancer for a long time. Regorafenib broke through after many years of not having anything new. We can’t forget that the CORRECT clinical trial is a positive clinical trial. We also must remember what kind of disease we’re treating. If you know about regorafenib, you know it hits 19 different targets, and these targets are signal pathway targets that are commonly abnormal in metastatic colorectal cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Progression on Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment

A gastrointestinal cancers expert describes monitoring strategies for progression of metastatic colorectal cancer. John Marshall, MD: Colon cancer can be tricky to interpret how a patient is doing on their treatment. If all you do is take the report that comes back from radiology and say, “Ah, they say they progressed,” and you don’t look at the scans or the fine print, you’re going to make some mistakes. We teach our fellows and remind ourselves every day to look at the scan and the fine print of the report, because if somebody had a 7-mm lung nodule that is now 9 mm—that is not progression, in my opinion, but the report will say “progression of disease.” If somebody has a bunch of new lesions that are growing significantly, that’s someone for whom you need to change therapy. Pseudoprogression is not something we see that often in metastatic colon cancer, but minor progression or smoldering progression is something we see a lot. Maybe it comes down to just tweaking your maintenance therapy a little or allowing some minor progression to occur. Just stay with what you’re doing if the patient is tolerating it well, and only change therapy if you think that you’re clinically losing ground. This is a good way I like to think about it.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metastatic Disease#Immunotherapies#Immunotherapy#Medical Oncology#Esmo#Cancernetwork#Md
MedicalXpress

Cancer immunotherapy gets PIP boost

A synthetic molecular code shows promise towards improving the response of some cancer patients to immunotherapy treatments. The approach involves using a molecule that can provide energy to anti-cancer immune cells, increasing their numbers and improving their longevity. The findings were published by Kyoto University scientists, led by Hiroshi Sugiyama, in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With First-Line Immunotherapy Yields Improved Survival Outcomes in Advanced RCC, But Benefit Yet to be Determined in Favorable-Risk Disease

Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma experienced improvements in both progression-free and overall survival after being treated with first-line immunotherapy vs sunitinib, although the benefit is yet to be determined in those with favorable-risk disease. Administering first-line immunotherapy to patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) resulted in improved survival outcomes...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Disease Recurrence Not Significantly Delayed With Panvac Plus BCG in Advanced NMIBC

N a phase 2 study of patients with BCG-unresponsive non–muscle invasive bladder cancer, treatment with recombinant pox-viral vector vaccine Panvac plus bacillus Calmette-Guérin did not significantly improve clinical outcomes. In a phase 2 study of patients with BCG-unresponsive non–muscle invasive bladder cancer (NIMBC), treatment with recombinant pox-viral vector vaccine Panvac™...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, Discusses Safety and Efficacy of Mobocertinib in EGFR ex20ins+ NSCLC Following Prior EGFR TKIs

CancerNetwork® sat down with Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer to talk about clinical benefits of using mobocertinib in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation–positive non–small cell lung cancer. At the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer, CancerNetwork® spoke with Alexander Spira,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Stamford Advocate

The promising effects of an α-synuclein targeted immunotherapy in treating early Parkinson's disease

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. Patients with early Parkinson’s disease (PD) who were treated for two years with prasinezumab, an α-synuclein targeted immunotherapy, saw more favorable motor progression scores than those who received delayed-start treatment with prasinezumab, according to a study being presented at the MDS Virtual Congress 2021. Aggregation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

Immunotherapy prolongs survival in recurrent, persistent or metastatic cervical cancer

Lugano, Switzerland, 18 September 2021 – The addition of immunotherapy to standard first-line treatment extends survival by eight months for patients with recurrent, persistent or metastatic cervical cancer, according to late breaking results from the KEYNOTE-826 study presented at the ESMO Congress 2021. (1) Cervical cancer is a global problem,...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Yield a Higher Risk of AEs in Combination With Chemotherapy vs Targeted Therapy or Immunotherapy

The toxicity profiles of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors displayed unique characteristics when combines with other agents such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors, when combined with other classes of drugs such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy, resulted in toxicity profiles with distinct characteristics, according to the results of a meta-analysis published in Lancet Oncology.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Neurodegenerative Disease Insights Can Advance Precision Medicine

The most common neurodegenerative diseases are Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million people in the United States live with Alzheimer’s. Additionally, the disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined and contributes extensively to high healthcare costs. Parkinson’s Disease also reflects high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Balstilimab Plus Zalifrelimab Combo May Advance Survival in Patients With Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Results of a single-arm study indicate that patients with previously treated metastatic cervical cancer may derive benefit from treatment with balstilimab plus zalifrelimab. The anti–PD-1/CTLA-4 inhibitor combination of balstilimab plus zalifrelimab (AGEN1884) elicited durable responses and notable overall survival (OS) in previously treated recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer, according to data from a single arm phase 2 trial (NCT03495882) presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Benefit of Immunotherapy Combination for Patients With Advanced Melanoma Extends to Subsequent Treatment

A combination of two immunotherapy drugs, already shown to be more effective in patients with advanced melanoma than one of the drugs alone, also prolongs the benefit to patients who receive subsequent therapies, a clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The findings [were presented September 18] at the 2021 Congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

CIN and Metastatic Disease

Strategies for prophylaxis against chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in the setting of metastatic disease. Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: I just want to reiterate what you had said, the challenge of how to use filgrastim in the metastatic setting. First of all, it’s probably useful to say that, in the ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] Choosing Wisely [campaign], in the list of things that we can do to contribute to the most judicious use of health care resources, in the metastatic setting, really, the recommendation is more for consideration of a dose modification and dose reduction before the automatic use of a filgrastim. I acknowledge that. Having said that, I will tell you that I remember the words of Joel Grey very well, who has probably done more preclinical cancer cell line work [than anyone else], preclinical modeling of all kinds of agents. He has said that the fastest way to get a cancer resistant to a cytotoxic is to treat it with subtherapeutic doses. And allowing it to have that time to remodel and allowing some of those clones that have different genetic makeups to be able to come out and be resistant. I always bear that in mind. When I’m starting somebody, for example, on vinorelbine or eribulin in the metastatic setting, and I’m keen to get a response for that patient, I want to use the full dose, at least for a few cycles, to get a response. Then I am more amenable to going down in a maintenance phase. But I really feel the need early on to try to keep some dose intensity up, to try to use the dosing schedule that was used in the trial, that showed efficacy for the patient. Because otherwise, what are we doing here? How do you handle that?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Lasting Response With Sitravatinib Plus Nivolumab Observed After Previous Checkpoint Inhibitors and Chemotherapy For Advanced NSCLC

Patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer receiving sitravatinib plus nivolumab combination had promising objective responses during a post-hoc analysis of a phase 2 trial. The combination of sitravatinib (Sitra) and nivolumab (Opdivo) as observed in the phase 2 MRTX-500 study (NCT02954991) in patients with advanced non–small cell cancer who...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

The COLOMATE Platform: An Indispensable Initiative Promoting True Precision Oncology Prioritized for Patients With Cancer—From “MAYBE” to “MUST BE”

Takayuki Yoshino, MD, PhD provides perspective on key issues surrounding therapy selection in gastrointestinal cancers. Remarkable advances in precision oncology over the last 2 decades have highlighted the necessity for genotyping in patients with advanced cancers to ensure appropriate therapy selection. Practice guidelines outlined by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the European Society for Medical Oncology, and the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology now include recommendations for genotyping to guide therapy selection in different cancer types.1-3 Although impressive progress has been achieved through the development of biomarker-targeted clinical trials, the pace of precision oncology innovations remains limited due to the daunting logistical realities of patient identification. Furthermore, because many actionable targets are present in only a small fraction of patients, hundreds or even thousands of patients need to be screened for enrollment in a single study. Compounding this patient identification.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Cabozantinib for RAI-Refractory Locally Advanced or Metastatic DTC

The FDA has approved cabozantinib for the treatment of patients 12 years of age and older with locally advanced or metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer that has progressed following prior vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-targeted therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory or ineligible. The FDA has approved cabozantinib (Cabometyx) for the...
CANCER
onclive.com

Nivolumab/Chemo Approaches EU Approval for Select HER2– Advanced or Metastatic Gastric, GEJ, or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended the approval of nivolumab plus fluoropyrimidine and platinum-containing chemotherapy as frontline treatment for adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction cancer, or esophageal adenocarcinoma with a PD-L1 combined positive score of 5 or higher.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy