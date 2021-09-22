Letter to the Editor: Main Street businesses deserve better

I have a suggestion for the Breckenridge Town Council: Instead of using a club to try to solve our workforce housing problem, why not try a few carrots?. I have rented to locals for the past 15 years. On two of those occasions my unit was trashed, and on a third occasion the renter skipped out on six months rent (it was the middle of winter and they had a 3-year-old child). Last year, we went with a management company out of sheer frustration. We made more during the ski season than the entire year previously. If our place was damaged, a single phone call resulted in immediate compensation with no questions. The expense and hassle of eviction is not even a factor. On purely financial grounds, we’d be foolish to go back to long-term renting, but life is not just about profit.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO