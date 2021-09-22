CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking Back…‘Airship’ visit a century ago in Pelican potato field was mixed blessing

By Louis Hoglund
 5 days ago

An airship swooped down here Sunday afternoon, landing in K. Boe’s pasture in the northwest part of town. It was not long after it landed before dozens of automobiles and hundreds of people were chasing that way to see what they could see. In their wild scramble, several autos plowed through B. A. Altnow’s potato field, doing a lot of damage to his crop and also to his hedge. Mr. Altnow naturally feels very much provoked over the treatment he received, and it would be no more than fair if those who destroyed his belongings would pay for the damage done.

