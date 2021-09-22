CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let women control abortion decision

 5 days ago

As a former Public Health nurse, I'm well aware that abortion, while never a good choice, can be the best decision a woman can make when facing an unwanted, crisis pregnancy. When radical anti-abortion legislators and activists would label all women seeking to end such pregnancies criminals, this shows blatant lack of compassion and consequences. Women must be allowed the God-given responsibility and right to determine what is best for their family themselves, even when it does not agree with the moral codes of others.

HEALTH
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

