Let women control abortion decision

Re “DOJ sues Texas over six-week abortion law” (Sept. 10):. I am by no means an advocate of abortions but do believe that it is and should be a woman’s choice. Once again the Texas law is another example of a group of men (61% White men, 27% women) telling women what they can’t do with their own bodies. These same people that support the new ban argued that the government can’t tell them to vaccinate or wear a mask, but it’s OK to tell women what they can’t do. Governor Abbot told the news that the state will now eliminate rape in Texas; I guess he’s going to eliminate incest as well. Why not require all the anti-abortion zealots to donate 10% of their income to support the children who aren’t wanted by their mothers. Do this until they reach the age of 18 and have a good education and good family life. If you support this kind of abortion ban, then take on the responsibility for raising that child and stop acting like you know what’s best for women victims of rape and incest at a minimum.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO