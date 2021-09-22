Let women control abortion decision
As a former Public Health nurse, I'm well aware that abortion, while never a good choice, can be the best decision a woman can make when facing an unwanted, crisis pregnancy. When radical anti-abortion legislators and activists would label all women seeking to end such pregnancies criminals, this shows blatant lack of compassion and consequences. Women must be allowed the God-given responsibility and right to determine what is best for their family themselves, even when it does not agree with the moral codes of others.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0