Task Force Seizes Over 10 Kilos Of Meth

By Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 5 days ago

NEWARK — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Gov. Mike DeWine and Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp today announced the completion of an investigation that uncovered a methamphetamine distribution operation in Licking County. “This alarming quantity of meth is representative of the increasing trend seen by law enforcement – ‘one pot’...

www.unioncountydailydigital.com

Comments / 0

New York Post

New Hampshire dad accused of throwing baby daughter in dryer, turning it on

A New Hampshire father has been charged after he allegedly threw his infant daughter in a clothes dryer and turned it on. Michael Higgins, 34, was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to police. Authorities had been called...
KIDS
