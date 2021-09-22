CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Carol Ann (Link) Waring, 86

 7 days ago

Carol Ann Link Waring, 86, died in hospice care at Dunklau Gardens on August 25, 2021. She was born in Lincoln, NE on February 3, 1935 and grew up in Ainsworth, NE where she graduated from high school in 1953. As a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, crowned Homecoming Queen in 1955 and graduated in 1957. Carol married Dr. F. Thomas Waring on June 21,1957 and moved to San Francisco, CA where Dr. Waring served in the U.S. Army. He completed his medical training in three years. Carol and Tom then moved to Ft. Meade, MD where he finished his Army service.

