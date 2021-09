The Hall effect is an outcome of the Lorentz force at work. When a thin conductor (or semiconductor) has a steady flow of current running through it and a magnet is placed so that its magnetic field runs perpendicular to this current, the magnetic field of the current reacts to the magnetic field of the permanent magnet, causing the electrons flowing through the conductor to be pulled to one side of the conductor, due to the Lorentz force. This creates a potential difference, referred to as Hall voltage, in the conductor. The magnitude of the Hall voltage is proportional to the strength of the magnetic field.

