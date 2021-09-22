Data-driven observability: A modern approach to developing better software

Data-Ed Online: Approaching Data Quality from DATAVERSITY. To view the webinar from this presentation, click HERE>>. Good data is like good water: best served fresh, and ideally well-filtered. Data Management strategies can produce tremendous procedural improvements and increased profit margins across the board, but only if the data being managed is of high quality. Determining how Data Quality should be engineered provides a useful framework for utilizing Data Quality management effectively in support of business strategy. This, in turn, allows for speedy identification of business problems, the delineation between structural and practice-oriented defects in Data Management, and proactive prevention of future issues. Organizations must realize what it means to utilize Data Quality engineering in support of business strategy. This webinar will illustrate how organizations with chronic business challenges often can trace the root of the problem to poor Data Quality. Showing how Data Quality should be engineered provides a useful framework in which to develop an effective approach. This, in turn, allows organizations to more quickly identify business problems as well as data problems caused by structural issues versus practice-oriented defects and prevent these from re-occurring.

