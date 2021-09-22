From hiking trails to brewery tours, the 17 best free things to do in Asheville

A lake all to yourself in Glacier National Park, at the height of summer tourist season? Sounds impossible. But that’s just what you’ll get at Logging Lake, a 25.6-mile out-and-back bisecting the area between Lake McDonald and Waterton Lake. The trail is pretty easygoing, the camping is good, and the fishing is even better. Winding along the north shore of Logging Lake, between Adair and Logging Ridges, the trail stays mostly in the forest, but that low elevation means it opens earlier and stays hikeable later than most of the park’s trails. Bald eagles often swoop down to scoop cutthroat trout out of the lake, while above the wooded hills bordering the water 8- and 9,000-foot peaks raise snow-scattered summit pyramids to the sky. The best campsite comes at the very end, right next to Grace Lake, which shines like a diamond between ominous giants Mt. Geduhn (8,375 feet) and Vulture Peak (9,638 feet). Both whitefish and cutthroat trout can be found in Grace Lake; bring along your fishing pole to catch your own dinner right from the shore.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO