The 2021 Forest Park Junior School Cross Country Meet has come and gone with some record breaking times for 7-8th grades. There is a lot to talk about. With our top 5 runners placing 4th, 6th,11th,13th, and 16th, we were sure that Priory was taking home the win. Sadly, the team took second place, losing by a mere 3 points to Festus, after our best runner got passed up at the final stretch. Noah Kinnaman, who placed 4th in the cross country meet, got a staggering time of just 11 minutes and 50 seconds, beating the 7-8th grade time by 4 seconds. Camden Dierker was not far behind at just 11:57 for the 6th place spot. Congratulations to Coach Scott and Coach Bobo for their amazing coaching to get these incredible results.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO