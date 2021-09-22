Real-Time Payments
US Bank: Request-For-Pay Features Help Billers Tackle Payments Visibility Issues. Billers often suffer from a lack of speed and clarity on their receivables, while payors are frequently stumped over what they owe and to whom. In the Real-Time Payments Tracker, a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration, US Bank’s Richard Erario tackles both sides of the problem by pairing real-time payments with request-for-pay options that improve biller cash flow and add visibility to payors.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0