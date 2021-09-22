It is safe to say that most American consumers are fans of real-time payments. PYMNTS research demonstrates that 70% of U.S. consumers who have used real-time payments services likely would use them again if they were available for free. Their satisfaction with these payment methods is great enough even to transcend cost concerns in some cases, with more than one-quarter of respondents saying they would be willing to pay for access to immediate payments. The survey found that 25% of consumers who have used real-time payments to pay contractors, 18% of those who used them to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and 16% of those who used them for tuition payments have already paid fees to do so.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 HOURS AGO