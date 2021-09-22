CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Real-Time Payments

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Bank: Request-For-Pay Features Help Billers Tackle Payments Visibility Issues. Billers often suffer from a lack of speed and clarity on their receivables, while payors are frequently stumped over what they owe and to whom. In the Real-Time Payments Tracker, a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration, US Bank’s Richard Erario tackles both sides of the problem by pairing real-time payments with request-for-pay options that improve biller cash flow and add visibility to payors.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Request-to-Pay Functions Are Taking the Real-Time Payments Space By Storm

It is safe to say that most American consumers are fans of real-time payments. PYMNTS research demonstrates that 70% of U.S. consumers who have used real-time payments services likely would use them again if they were available for free. Their satisfaction with these payment methods is great enough even to transcend cost concerns in some cases, with more than one-quarter of respondents saying they would be willing to pay for access to immediate payments. The survey found that 25% of consumers who have used real-time payments to pay contractors, 18% of those who used them to make peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and 16% of those who used them for tuition payments have already paid fees to do so.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

The Flexibility Factor: Mapping Consumer Demand For Bill Payment Innovation

NEW DATA: 66% Of Consumers Skip Their Banks’ Bill Pay Services. Two-thirds of consumers choose to pay their bills directly with billers rather than using their banks’ bill payment services. In The Flexibility Factor: Mapping Consumer Demand For Bill Payment Innovation, a PYMNTS and BillGO collaboration, we asked over 2,200 consumers what it would take for them to make the bank, and not the biller, their bill payment go-to.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Treasury Management#Pymnts#The Clearing House#U S Bank#European#Deep Dive
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Real Estate Turnaround Times Trouble Lenders

Williston Financial Group's 2021 Lending Leadership survey revealed that concerns are rising over real estate turnaround times. The survey, conducted between June and July 2021, asked lending executives from community banks, credit unions, banks, and non-bank lenders to reveal the biggest operational challenges within the industry. According to the results, 56% of respondents believed that turnaround times are the biggest challenge facing the industry; the top answer among those surveyed.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts.com

The Next BNPL Horizon

The Next BNPL Horizon Will Expand Access To 83% Who Want To Make Big Ticket Purchases. New research shows that eight in 10 consumers would prefer to make high-value purchases using buy now, pay later (BNPL) over personal loans or credit cards. The Next BNPL Horizon: Expanding Access To High-Value Services, a PYMNTS and Amazon Web Services collaboration, delves into this hungry slice of the market consisting of 111 million consumers eager to finance everything from medical expenses to education and beyond.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

BNY Mellon, Citi, Verizon launch real-time bill pay

BNY Mellon and Citi have collaborated with Verizon to allow the company to send request-for-payment messages to consumers who bank with Citi, according to the official press release. When using BNY Mellon's new Real-Time E-Bills and Payments functionality, Verizon customers with Citibank accounts can reportedly pay their bills immediately, at...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
pymnts.com

Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank

Report: Data Security Concerns Keep Nearly Half of US Consumers From Switching to Digital-Only Banks. Forty-seven percent of U.S. consumers are shying away from digital-only banks due to data security worries, despite significant interest in these services. In Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank, a PYMNTS and Optherium collaboration, we surveyed over 2,200 consumers to reveal how digital-only banks can shore up privacy and security while offering convenient services to satisfy this unmet demand.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts.com

Ocrolus Value Exceeds $500M After Netting $80M in Series C Round

Ocrolus has raised $80 million in a Series C funding round that values the document automation platform at more than $500 million, according to a Thursday (Sept. 23) press release. The round was led by Fin VC. Ocrolus, which powers document workflows for clients that include LendingClub, PayPal, Plaid and...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Evergrande Saga May, in Time, Boost Payments-Related Investments and Innovation

As Evergrande goes, so goes China — at least short term, at least in certain sectors of the economy, particularly financial services. But it might be the case that as money flees the swollen real estate vertical, it will move toward other industries, which, in at least one possible scenario, benefits innovation across a slew of other industries and smaller firms seek to modernize and digitize the way consumers interact with businesses and businesses interact with one another.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

EKA announces real-time integration with KeepTruckin, Samsara

EKA Solutions Inc, provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, announced on Monday real-time integration with global telematics platforms KeepTruckin and Samsara. EKA Omni-TMSTM is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company’s signature solution product. EKA, KeepTruckin and Samsara were each named...
INDUSTRY
pymnts.com

AvidXchange Eyes $20B Need for Supplier Invoice Finance

Accounts payable (AP) automation is but part of the equation in the drive to modernize B2B. To that end, AvidXchange, focused on middle-market firms – specifically, how they send, receive and manage payments – said in its S-1 filing that tens of billions of dollars in revenue potential lie within B2B payments still tied to the paper check. Suppliers, in the meantime, are finding value in supplier invoice financing activities.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Integrating Payments Into ERP Software Saves Firms Time and Improves Cash Flow

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) in the digital age increasingly needs to embrace integrated payments. EVO B2B Vice President of Product Management Nikki Nguyen told PYMNTS that integrating payments into ERP software and tying them together with other back-office functions — such as accounting, payroll or the accounts receivable departments — can benefit companies across many verticals.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments in Latin America

PSPs Hold Infrastructure Key To Solving LatAm’s Fragmentation Problem. FIs entering Latin America have their work cut out for them in a place where cash still reigns and the digital payments ecosystem is fragmented. In the Digitizing Payments in Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Clocktower Technology Ventures’ Adriana Saman says building out infrastructure and supporting localized payment types is key to success.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Digital Platforms

New Data: Why 88 Percent Of Consumers Are Still Going Offline To Pay For Big-Ticket Purchases. Consumers do the bulk of their research online when it comes to buying big-ticket items such as cars and real estate. But when it comes to actually making the purchase, 88 percent choose to pay using non-digital payment methods. In Digital Platforms: How Consumers Shop And Pay For Big-Ticket Purchases, PYMNTS surveyed 3,000 consumers to learn what digital platforms can do to close this engagement-payment gap.
INTERNET
pymnts.com

Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report

Report: Personal Loans Help 36M Paycheck-To-Paycheck Consumers Stay Afloat. Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers are still struggling to pay their bills, especially as their savings accounts run dry. The Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report, a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, surveys over 2,300 U.S. consumers to reveal how struggling consumers use personal loans as a financial lifeline in times of need.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy