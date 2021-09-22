PPP Roundtable: Our Hopes and Fears for Training Camp

Who are you really looking forward to seeing? Doesn’t have to be a player you think will even make the team. Brigstew: Seeing a healthy John Tavares again would be a balm to the soul, but when it comes to the potential of the team I’m really looking forward to seeing a healthy (fingers crossed) Ondrej Kase. If there’s any new player to the team this year that could have a big impact, Kase being healthy and returning to the form he showed in Anaheim before all his injuries would be it. He may not stay healthy, or if he does he may not be that good anymore.