CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

PPP Roundtable: Our Hopes and Fears for Training Camp

By Pension Plan Puppets
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho are you really looking forward to seeing? Doesn’t have to be a player you think will even make the team. Brigstew: Seeing a healthy John Tavares again would be a balm to the soul, but when it comes to the potential of the team I’m really looking forward to seeing a healthy (fingers crossed) Ondrej Kase. If there’s any new player to the team this year that could have a big impact, Kase being healthy and returning to the form he showed in Anaheim before all his injuries would be it. He may not stay healthy, or if he does he may not be that good anymore.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets: Three Stories to Watch in Training Camp

The Winnipeg Jets training camp is less than two weeks away, and here is a look at some of the stories to follow leading into the regular season. The Winnipeg Jets begin the 2021-22 regular season on October 14 against the Anaheim Ducks. Jets fans are understandably excited based on the extremely busy offseason the Jets had with a considerable amount of roster moves, which you can read about here in an excellent summary from Kieran Hurley.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks: 5 Storylines to Watch in Training Camp

Training camp and the preseason are just around the corner for the Chicago Blackhawks. After a long (albeit eventful) offseason, it’s finally time to get down to the business of preparing for the 2021-22 campaign. There will be a plethora of news faces representing the Blackhawks this season, and plenty of narratives to follow as the opening night roster takes shape. Here are five storylines to watch in Blackhawks’ training camp.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

3 issues for Golden Knights to address at training camp

The Golden Knights, unlike many of their NHL counterparts, know who they are heading into their fifth training camp. There’s no wondering how they fit into the league’s pecking order or what their expectations should be. They have a premier roster, are seen as the top team in the Pacific Division and can be considered one of the Stanley Cup favorites.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Tavares
NHL

Jets announce 2021 pro mini camp and training camp schedules and rosters

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets today announced the schedule and roster for their 2021 pro minicamp and 2021 training camp, which are both taking place at Bell MTS Iceplex. Jets pro minicamp will take place from Thursday, Sept. 16 to Monday, Sept. 20, while training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Oct. 8.
SPORTS
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Announce Rookie Camp, Start of Training Camp and Fans Return

You don’t have to wait much longer to get your first look at the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers. Rookie Camp gets underway on Thursday morning and will run through this Sunday, Sept. 19. Main training camp is right around the corner as well, starting on Thursday, Sept. 23, in preparation for the upcoming season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Four random Penguins thoughts as training camp approaches

Not going to lie, I was struggling to think of an idea this week to fill this spot. Not because I do not necessarily have an idea, but because I have several thoughts kicking around in my head and wanted to address all of them. So consider this a random Penguins grab bag for a Wednesday morning as NHL training camps approach.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

The 10 Biggest Questions At LA Kings Training Camp

10 – Who will be the alternate captains? (2:27) 9 – Will any camp invitees be offered contracts? (6:07) 8 – Where will each of the 7 goalies begin the season? (7:18) 7 – Where will Vladimir Tkachyov begin the 2021-22 season? (9:40) 6 – What does the left side...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopes And Fears#Fingers Crossed
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks 2021-22 Training Camp Schedule Is Here!

You’ve endured my belly-aching long enough…we finally have the training camp schedule for the Blackhawks. Camp opens on Thursday, September 23rd at the Fifth Third Arena and will run until October 12th, the first day of the NHL regular season and the day before the Blackhawks open the season against the Colorado Avalanche. Practices at the Fifth Third Arena will be open to the public (MASKS REQUIRED), with preseason home game practices happening at the United Center.
NHL
NBC Washington

After Offseason Surgery, Capitals Prospect Bobby Nardella Hopes to Be Full-Go for Training Camp

After offseason surgery, Bobby Nardella hopes to be full-go for training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Getting playing time was difficult for most prospects in the coronavirus plagued 2020-21 hockey season. Capitals prospect Bobby Nardella was one of the lucky ones who was able to get plenty of playing time while on loan to Djurgardens in Sweden. He was very impressive during his time there and wracked up seven goals and 33 points in 47 games, establishing himself as one of the team's top defensemen.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Dan Murphy on Canucks' line combinations for training camp, rookie camp

Bik and Izzy chat with Ken Priestlay about NHL rookie camps, and Emory Hunt about Week 2 of the NFL season. Emory Hunt previews Week 2 in the NFL, strongest team in NFC East. CBS Sports' Emory Hunt joins Bik and Israel to talk about Week 2 in the NFL, the strongest team in the NFC East and the pressure on Dak Prescott.
NHL
chatsports.com

New York Training Camp Update

#NYI #isles New York's prospect camp either opens on Wed or Thursday with main camp opening on 9/23/21 & first preseason game 9/26/21. — New York Islander Fan Central (@NYIFANCENTRAL) September 14, 2021. Obviously I'm not a fan of all the secrecy about such minor things, but what other teams...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeywilderness.com

Wilderness Walk: Training camp approaches

The Minnesota Wild’s training camp is quickly approaching and there are only a few open spots for players to battle for. The forward group is certainly more interesting than the blue line, but here are all the rookies that are fighting and what spots are honestly available. [The Athletic]. Last...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Before Training Camp Starts

Here are 10 story lines to follow as another Wings hockey season begins:. These are two critical players for the Wings' success, and both finished last season with significant injuries — Larkin to the neck, and Bertuzzi had back surgery. Both have been rehabilitating steadily and working out over the summer, and the expectations have been that both will be ready to be on the ice for the start of camp.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leaflets: Thoughts heading into training camp

It’s been three and half months since we’ve been adequately disappointed by the Leafs, and it’s almost time for some fresh hurt. How will the team wrong us this year? Will this be the year a concession stands worker injures Auston Matthews? Will Mitch Marner be thrown in a Chinese prison during the Olympic break? How will the Leafs keep the hurt fresh, yet quintessentially Leafy? Training camp is our first step on this voyage, and while this entire year feels like it will be a wait and see for the playoffs kind of year, there are going to be important stories to pick up at the start of training camp.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster

Today the Maple Leafs introduced their training camp roster. This will be the first proper training camp of Sheldon Keefe’s tenure as a coach. Note the two expected injuries, Auston Matthews, as he recovers from wrist surgery and Alex Steeves, hurt at Traverse City.
NHL
lakers365.com

Darren Collison Hoping For Invite To Lakers Training Camp

The non-saga between semi-retired point guard Darren Collison and the Los Angeles Lakers continues to ramble on. Earlier this week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Collison — who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2019 — is holding out hope for an invite to Lakers training camp, which begins on Sept. Collison would be a bigger swing but a blinder bet.
NBA
milehighsports.com

Avalanche release training camp roster

Th Avalanche released their 56-player training camp roster on Wednesday. Included in the roster is defenseman Devon Toews, who is going to miss the start of the regular season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Colorado will have six goalies present at camp. Avs coach Jared Bednar said its the...
NHL
fastphillysports.com

HOPE AND CHANGE? FLYERS OPEN CAMP THURSDAY IN VOORHEES

The Flyers open training camp for the 2021-22 season tomorrow, when players begin on-ice workouts in Voorhees. Fifty-eight players are scheduled to attend training camp, with the first three days featuring the roster split into three groups with identical schedules each day and groups switching time slots. On the following...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Burning Questions: What if They Fall Short Again?

To wrap our five-part series on burning questions ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2021-22 NHL season, we’re taking a step back with more of a big picture view of things – what happens if the club falls short of a Stanley Cup championship once again?. To start, let’s get...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy