Klipsch Cinema 1200 Soundbar System Review Page 2

Furo Systems has done a cracking job with the Furo X folding e-bike. It looks and feels well made with a feast of quality components helping to justify the $2,399 / £1,799 (about AU$3,300) asking price. Better still, the fact that it can be folded up and unpacked again with ease is a real bonus, especially compared to rivals that require an engineering degree to get the hang of come fold-up time. Out on the road the Furo X performs admirably, using the nine-speed Shimano gearing, battery power or a combination of the two. Battery life is solid, the comfort level is very good and, when you’re done for the day, the e-bike is easily stored just about anywhere. Small wheels and narrow handlebars do tend to remind you that this is a folding bike though, so it’s not made for lengthy adventures into the countryside. However, the Furo X can handle rural lanes if you’re content to give it a try, just watch out for less than perfect surfaces. Around town though this agile little e-bike is nigh on unstoppable.

BICYCLES ・ 13 DAYS AGO