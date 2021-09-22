CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In response to NYT report, Mark Zuckerberg... cracks a bad joke

By Matt Wille
inputmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has been hit with a number of scathing media investigations this month, like one revealing the company’s penchant for sending researchers totally incomplete data and another claiming the company knows it’s toxic for teenage girls. Most recently, The New York Times published an inside look at “Project Amplify,” which pushes pro-Facebook stories onto users’ News Feeds.

www.inputmag.com

The Week

Fighting questions from within at Facebook

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Over and over, Facebook has been made aware of the harmful effects of its platform yet done nothing to address them, said The Wall Street Journal in a multipart series called "The Facebook Files." Very often, Facebook's own internal research teams reported on the problems plaguing the 3 billion–user social network, only to either suppress the data or ignore it. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, keeps downplaying Instagram's effect on mental health, even though Facebook's own research says Instagram makes millions of teen girls "feel worse" about their body image. But there have been times even the man in charge "couldn't steer the platform as he wanted." Zuckerberg — who donated $3 billion toward disease-fighting research in 2016 — announced an ambitious effort in March to promote COVID-19 vaccination. But despite his best intentions, the comments on science-based stories were swarmed by anti-vaccine activists and COVID deniers. The company has been "playing catch-up for months."
The Verge

Facebook says Instagram is not ‘toxic for teens,’ despite damning WSJ report

Facebook has fired back nearly two weeks after The Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram made body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls according to Facebook’s own data. The salvo comes courtesy of Pratiti Raychoudhury, Vice President, Head of Research at Facebook. Raychoudhury’s post on Facebook’s Newsroom claims that The Wall Street Journal’s characterization of internal research is “not accurate” and blames it all on a poor interpretation of the data the WSJ has in its possession.
Mark Zuckerberg
The Associated Press

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s the premier martial arts group in Europe for right-wing extremists. German authorities have twice banned their signature tournament. But Kampf der Nibelungen, or Battle of the Nibelungs, still thrives on Facebook, where organizers maintain multiple pages, as well as on Instagram and YouTube, which they use to spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money through ticket sales and branded merchandise.
The Guardian

Has Mark Zuckerberg’s total control of Facebook turned into a liability?

For devotees of C-Span, the public-service media network that covers the US Congress, Tuesday was an interesting day. The Senate judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights held a hearing on the social media companies, which for most purposes meant Google and Facebook. It was intriguing in several ways. For one thing, the senators were exercised, sceptical and sometimes angered by the evasive cant served up by the corporate executives whom they had summoned. More importantly, the perceptible anger was bipartisan (a rare thing in the current Congress). And lastly, some of the most aggressive questioning of the hapless Facebook representative came from Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who is believed to be PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s preferred candidate for president in 2024. And Thiel is a member of Facebook’s board of directors!
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
Daily Mail

‘They could certainly do more’: Jen Psaki appears to suggest Facebook and Instagram could be censored after bombshell report that exposed toxic effect of apps on young girls

Press Secretary Jenn Psaki slammed Facebook and Instagram and accused them of not doing anything to stop misinformation and affecting young girls' mental health in an interview Friday. Psaki appeared on MSNBC's Morning Joe to talk about the many issues the Biden administration is facing, but co-host Mika Brzezinski took...
Union Leader

How Facebook's 'metaverse' became a political strategy in Washington

This summer, executives at Facebook confronted a daunting task. Years of controversy over its role in spreading misinformation, abusing privacy, crushing competition and undermining democracy had left the Facebook brand in shambles. The company needed a new identity. Thus began Facebook's push for the "metaverse," a virtual world made possible...
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stossel Sues Facebook for Allegedly Defaming Him With Fact-Check

This era of social media is bringing about a new genre of libel litigation — one where an individual says something, then is corrected, and then goes to court with bruised reputation. The latest complaint comes from John Stossel, the veteran TV journalist who on Wednesday sued Facebook in California federal court over what was affixed to his post about 2020 California forest fires and their cause. “This case presents a simple question: do Facebook and its vendors defame a user who posts factually accurate content, when they publicly announce that the content failed a ‘fact-check’ and is ‘partly false,’ and...
BBC

Apple threatened Facebook ban over slavery posts on Instagram

Apple threatened to remove Facebook's products from its App Store, after the BBC found domestic "slaves" for sale on apps, including Instagram, in 2019. The threat was revealed in the Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) Facebook Files, a series of reports based on its viewing of internal Facebook documents. Facebook says...
centralrecorder.com

Aside From Fire Under Critics, Facebook Now Faces A Nationwide Consumer Boycott

Would you log off from Facebook and Instagram for a day? What about three? Social justice and civil rights groups are urging consumers to join a nationwide boycott starting Nov. 10 to protest what they say is the social media giant’s failure to address the destructive role it plays in American life, from the deadly COVID pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Eyewitness News

'It must stop now.' Marc Benioff says Facebook doesn't care about disinformation

(CNN) - From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can see the amount of mistrust and misinformation that is happening," Benioff told CNN.
CNN

Tech billionaire: Facebook is what's wrong with America

New York (CNN Business) — From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook. "This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can...
entrepreneurstime.com

Why Does Everyone Lose Money on Facebook Advertising

If you haven’t tried Facebook ads already and you know a lot of people who have, you probably don’t want to. They’re uncharted waters, and many before you have failed. At least once or twice, sometimes even from business professionals, you’ve probably heard plain and simple that Facebook ads don’t work. Everyone who tries just loses their money with minimal results. First, let’s dispel that myth. Not everyone fails on Facebook marketing. It is a highly effective platform, but only if you succeed in utilizing it’s tools properly.
