EHS inducting three former athletes into class of 2020 Hall of Fame

Each year the Eatonville High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducts its new members during halftime of a football game. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to hold the induction ceremony last year. Instead, the ceremony will be held at halftime of the Oct. 2 football game. Friends and family of the inductees are invited to meet and greet the inductees between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Eatonville High School Commons before the football game, which starts at 1 p.m. People planning to attend are requested to bring a mask to comply with the state mask mandate for schools.