CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Finds Support

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

Back in August gold made nice and impulsive rally away from 1685 lows, as seen on the 4-hour chart that we labeled as first leg A) of a three-wave recovery within higher degree wave D. So, with the current three-wave A-B-C pullback for B), seems like gold found new buyers...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Showing Confusion at Major Support Level

The gold markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday as traders came back to work from the weekend. Quite frankly, the markets are trying to figure out whether or not we are going to slice through support, or if we are going to turn around and show a bit of a bounce from here.
RETAIL
fxempire.com

Gold Trades to a Critical Price Support Level this Week

Gold futures basis the most active December 2021 contract is currently fixed at $1750.60, which is a net gain of $0.80 (+0.05%) on the day. Gold futures did trade with a lower high and a higher low when compared to yesterday’s trading range. The largest decline occurred yesterday, a delayed reaction to Wednesday’s conclusion of this month’s FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold: Speculative Rampage Testing Nervous Support Ratios

As of this writing Gold is near important support as it traverses slightly above the 1760.00 level with rather fast trading conditions prevailing. A low of nearly 1741.00 was seen yesterday as global markets gyrated with the rather steep selloff in equity indices. However Gold has seen a bearish trend short term essentially embraced since the 15th of September, when the price of the precious metal was near 1806.00.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Finds support in weekly pivot point

The decline of the EUR/USD currency exchange rate eventually reached the 1.1750 level, where it found support in the round exchange rate level and the weekly S2 simple pivot point. By zooming in the chart, it can be clearly observed that the rate bounced off exactly from the pivot point.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL finds support at $150, ready to move higher?

Solana price analysis is bullish for today. SOL/USD continued to respect $150 support. Solana is likely to move higher overnight. The Solana price analysis is bullish today as the previous support around $150 was retested with a quick spike lower overnight. Since bulls quickly pushed SOL/USD back above the support, we assume upwards momentum will continue later this week.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL finds support at $0.08217, set to drop further?

Zilliqa price analysis today yields a bearish trend, as the price is 2.5% down from yesterday. The cryptocurrency has found support at $0.08217, which currently holds. The current price is at $0.08281, with the nearest resistance at $0.0848. Zilliqa price analysis for today is bearish as the ZIL/USDT pair is...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon Price Analysis: MATIC finds support at $1.20

Polygon price analysis is bullish for today. MATIC/USD saw further gains overnight. The support found above $1.20. The price analysis of Polygon is favorable for today, as the market continued to fall, this time MATIC/USD bounced back from the $1.1 mark to the $1.2 support. Before demonstrating bullish reaction indicators thereon. As a result, we anticipate MATIC/USD to rise later today and regain previous major support at $0.60.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices rise as soft US dollar supports safe-haven appeal

BENGALURU (Sept 27): Gold prices firmed on Monday, propped up by a subdued dollar and slight retreat in the U.S. Treasury yields, with investors gearing up for a week of speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers for cues on the central bank's rate hike path. Spot gold was up 0.5%...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking

Gold is trying to hold support dating back to April 2020. Silver trending lower, trading around one-year support. Gold took another dive lower to end last week but saw some strength yesterday around a familiar zone of support. The 1742/65 area dates to April of last year, an area that has in play on numerous times since, with its most recent test in June.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Spikes on Stellar Retail Sales, Gold Breaks Down to Key Support

USD Surge Following Retail Sales, Hawkish Fed Up Next?. USD Surge Following Retail Sales, Hawkish Fed Up Next?. A stellar retail sales report takes the USD to fresh session highs and raises the probability of a more hawkish Fed at next week’s meeting. A beat across the board in the data where consensus had been looking for a contraction or flat. Now while the prior readings were revised lower, this has been shrugged off given the size of the beats in the latest figures. Most importantly, the retail sales control group reading rose 2.5% (vs -0.1% expected), which is noteworthy as it is used in several GDP trackers. Therefore, we may start to see US GDP forecasts upgraded.
RETAIL
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD threatens larger correction while below 18014 – key near-term support pivot at 1774. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Russell 2000 Attempts To Stall The Decline As Indices Find Support

Monday was a mixed bag for the indices as it was left to the Russell 2000 to try and extract some positives on the day. The Russell 2000 (via IWM) closed the day with a bullish hammer on support of the 20-day and 50-day MAs. The 'hammer' almost came in as a dragonfly doji or indeed, a bullish harami cross.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH finding support around $550

The Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bullish. BCH/USD is now retesting the previous day’s high. BCH bounces back to $550 support but corrects a bit lower. The Bitcoin Cash price is now extremely bullish, with the market retreating from its previous highs and forming another high low. As a result, we predict that when BCH/USD rises again, it will reach $680.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Support Ahead of the Fed - Gold Levels

Gold prices are pushing higher so far this week and the FOMC is waiting in the wings with their September rate decision. Gold prices are coiled and breakout potential exists ahead of the rate decision. The longer-term chart is perhaps even more intriguing as a bull flag formation remains in-place.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has critical support at $1,743 – Confluence Detector

XAU/USD has tumbled down as dollar demand triggers selling. The Confluence Detector is showing gold has critical support at $1,744. Fear has gripped markets – the Federal Reserve may still go ahead with tapering of its bond-buying scheme and China's Evergrande is in deep financial trouble, The second-largest real-estate firm in the second-largest economy seems to be on the brink of missing a debt payment or even bankruptcy.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction: how steady is the support at $1,800?

Gold price has risen to above the resistance-turn-support level of $1,800 after the 1.58% surge on Tuesday. The lower-than-expected CPI data is in line with Fed's narrative that inflationary pressures are transitory. The subsequent easing of taper talks will likely buoy gold price above $1,800 in the short term. Gold...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds support in 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near session tops, around 1.3830-35 area. The GBP/USD pair built on its steady intraday positive through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3835 region in the last hour. The British pound got a minor lift...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Mixed Messages Across U.S. Markets And The Yen Complex

As we start a new trading week, risk sentiment is mixed across the primary US indices at the time of writing, with one flavor of each! The YM E-mini is firmly higher, the NQ is strongly lower and the ES E-mini is in congestion in terms of the day so far, with the yen complex currently aligned to the YM in terms of risk sentiment.
MARKETS
investing.com

Debt Ceiling Fight Is Center Stage, Not Data

Investors kicked off the week with renewed demand for US assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied for the fifth straight trading day while the US dollar strengthened versus the euro, Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Ten year Treasury yields also hit 1.5% intraday, which kept the dollar bid throughout the NY session. After last week’s busy economic calendar, data will take a backseat to central bank speak and the debt ceiling fight on Capitol Hill.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nova Minerals Ltd (NVA)

March 30 (Reuters) - Nova Minerals Ltd NVA.AX :* SNOW LAKE RESOURCES FILED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM-11 WITH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO RAISE UP TO $23 MILLION IN... March 22 (Reuters) - Nova Minerals Ltd NVA.AX :* NOVA MINERALS ANNOUNCES ON-MARKET BUY-BACK OF ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES IN CO...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy