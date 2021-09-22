CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Ridiculously Delicious Ways to Eat Blueberries for Breakfast

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruity breakfasts in general are great, but apples demand that you core and slice them and bananas have their slippery peels. Blueberries only ask that you love them as they are. The indigo fruits can easily be dumped into a batter, blended into a smoothie, or plopped onto a breakfast bowl with no extra legwork, perfect for those lazy, early morning meals put together while you’re still gathering your wits and senses. Or you can bake blueberry muffins ahead of time and grab-and-go for the next few days.

