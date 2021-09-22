CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Things to do in Cies Islands, Spain [with Suggested Tours]

By Fatima Turla
Cover picture for the articleAre you planning to travel to the Cies Islands, Spain soon? Read our tips below on the things to do in Cies Islands with suggested tours!. Located at the tip of the Ria de Vigo, the Cies Islands is an archipelago situated off the coast of Pontevedra in Galicia. A day-trip here is very fulfilling and exciting. Since it’s a protected national park, you will instantly feel the untouched natural wonders that the islands have. Because of that, there are few things that you have to remember before you can go here; first, you must know that only a limited number of tourists are allowed to visit the islands per day, second, loud music or any kind of noise is prohibited which makes the islands more tranquil, and third, littering is of course not allowed so remember to bring a trash bag with you. To know more about the certain rules of the island if you plan to go here, just continue reading this short guide about the Cies Islands.

