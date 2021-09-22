CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Outcomes among Kidney Transplant Recipients with COVID-19

By Victoria Socha
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers, led by S. Ismail, conducted a systematic review of published literature on clinical outcomes and management of adult kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19 with an eye toward synthesis of the evidence available on therapeutic interventions and clinical outcomes in that patient population. Results of the review were reported during a virtual session at the 2021 American Transplant Congress in a presentation titled Clinical Outcomes and Management of COVID-19 Patients among Kidney Transplant Recipients: A Systematic Review.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

A Programmatic Response, Including Bamlanivimab or Casirivimab-Imdevimab Administration, Reduces Hospitalization and Death in COVID-19 Positive Abdominal Transplant Recipients

Transplantation. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1097/TP.0000000000003953. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Coronavirus-19 disease (COVID-19) has resulted in significant morbidity and mortality in solid organ transplant recipients. In December 2020, at the peak of the Los Angeles outbreak, our center rapidly implemented a protocol to improve outpatient management and provide Bamlanivimab or Casirivimab-Imdevimab (COVID mAb therapies) to all eligible COVID-19 positive liver and kidney transplant recipients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Late mortality down for blood or marrow transplant recipients

(HealthDay)—Allogeneic blood or marrow transplantation (BMT) recipients have experienced a reduction in late mortality over time, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in JAMA Oncology. Smita Bhatia, M.D., M.P.H., from the Institute for Cancer Outcomes and Survivorship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues conducted a...
CANCER
upmc.com

COVID-19 May Worsen America’s Kidney Disease Crisis

COVID-19 may be accelerating a “silent” epidemic that’s been looming over the nation’s aging population for years: chronic kidney disease. In a recent article in Nature Reviews Nephrology, Dr. Sachin Yende, a vice chair in the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Critical Care Medicine, and a colleague at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Dr. Chirag Parikh, summed up research on kidney disease and COVID-19. They conclude with a warning that the virus is directly and indirectly exacerbating America’s kidney disease crisis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplant#Organ Transplants#Kidneys#Covid 19#Antiviral Drugs#Embase#Cochrane#Icu#Antimetabolites
docwirenews.com

Protective Effects of Converting to Belatacept Following Kidney Transplant

Calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) have adverse effects on cardiovascular risk among kidney transplant recipients. Conversion to belatacept may reduce the cardiovascular risk in that patient population. H. Mogallapalli conducted a study to test the hypothesis that early conversion to belatacept would result in improved patient and graft survival and lower rates of readmission within 30 days in kidney transplant recipients with congestive heart failure compared with long-term use of CNI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Large Majority of Stem Cell Transplant Recipients Show Antibody Response to COVID-19 Vaccination

After two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, 83% of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients showed positive antibody response. Most stem cell transplant recipients who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 had a positive anti-spike antibody response after the second dose, a new study found. The single-center cohort study, published...
SCIENCE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Long-Term Kidney Problems Seen After COVID-19 Infection

Even mild initial cases of COVID-19 — but especially more severe cases — can damage kidney function months after the initial infection, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. It’s already well known that severe COVID-19 can cause acute kidney injury, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cancer shortens lifespan in transplant recipients

People who have received organ transplants face an elevated risk of developing cancer, primarily due to immunosuppression from medications to prevent organ rejection, as well as underlying medical conditions. An important unresolved question relates to the contribution of cancer to years of life lost among transplant recipients, which is a measure of the impact of cancer on premature death. This question was explored recently in a study published by Wiley early online in Cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSLTV

Surgeries halted as Utah kidney patient waits for transplant

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will be pausing non-urgent surgeries and procedures that require hospital admission due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a Cache Valley woman said that pause means her husband will have to continue to wait for a kidney transplant. Paul Kelley, a...
UTAH STATE
Birmingham Star

Transplant recipients face elevated risk of cancer: Study

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): The findings of a new study suggest that people who have received organ transplants face an elevated risk of developing cancer, primarily due to immunosuppression from medications to prevent organ rejection, as well as underlying medical conditions. An important unresolved question relates to the contribution...
CANCER
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley nursing student battling COVID-19 needs lung transplant, mom says

A Coachella Valley nursing student is fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 in early August. Fitri Sho said her 24-year-old daughter, Hanny Virginia, is in an induced coma at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio.  Hanny’s mother said her daughter had recently been taking frequent trips to Texas, where she’s been working on getting her The post Coachella Valley nursing student battling COVID-19 needs lung transplant, mom says appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS Chicago

Hospitalized 4 Months With COVID-19, Oak Forest Grandmother Leaves Hospital Following Double Lung Transplant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Laura Bratlien had COVID-19 and her lungs failed, and doctors told her husband she was going to die. But she has proven to be a true survivor. Bratlien left Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being hospitalized for four months. The Oak Forest grandmother received a double lung transplant, and never gave up fighting. “It’s been a very long physical journey for me. Of course, my lungs were destroyed. But three times, I almost died,” Bratlein said. “Every breath I take today is to honor the person that donated these lungs.” Bratlien is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma back in 2013. She said she also got the COVID vaccine in March, but believes the medication she was taking may have weakened the vaccine. A GoFundMe has been set up for Bratlein’s post-transplant care.
OAK FOREST, IL
Daily Mail

Nearly 85% of stem cell transplant recipients develop high antibody levels after two doses of Pfizer's Covid vaccine

Despite previous worries, COVID-19 vaccines are likely effective in people who received stem cell transplants, a new study finds. Researchers from Nantes University Hospital in France used antibody testing to find whether or not those who had received the transplants were generating an appropriate antibody response to the shots. Previous...
CANCER
megadoctornews.com

Living Donor Liver Transplants: Better Outcomes for Children

Newswise — In the United States alone, 500 children will need a liver transplant this year. While liver tissue can come from living or deceased donors, no studies have demonstrated which of these methods leads to better outcomes for children. In a new publication, researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles pooled published results from over 8,000 pediatric patients across four continents. The data reveals that children who receive living donor liver tissue for transplants are far less likely to experience serious complications like organ rejection.
ADVOCACY
docwirenews.com

The effect of immunosuppressive therapy after liver transplantation on activities of daily living and fear of death during the COVID-19 pandemic

Transpl Immunol. 2021 Sep 20:101470. doi: 10.1016/j.trim.2021.101470. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In our study, we aimed to investigate the effect of immunosuppressive therapy after liver transplantation on activities of daily living and fear of death during the COVID-19 pandemic. METHODS: This study was conducted as a cross-sectional study with...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Do High Dose Corticosteroids Improve Outcomes in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients?

J Med Virol. 2021 Sep 24. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27357. Online ahead of print. PROBLEM: COVID-19 is characterized by dysregulated hyperimmune response and steroids have been shown to decrease mortality. However, whether higher dosing of steroids results in better outcomes have been debated. METHODS: This was a retrospective observational of COVID-19 admissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy