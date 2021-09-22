Outcomes among Kidney Transplant Recipients with COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Laura Bratlien had COVID-19 and her lungs failed, and doctors told her husband she was going to die. But she has proven to be a true survivor. Bratlien left Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after being hospitalized for four months. The Oak Forest grandmother received a double lung transplant, and never gave up fighting. “It’s been a very long physical journey for me. Of course, my lungs were destroyed. But three times, I almost died,” Bratlein said. “Every breath I take today is to honor the person that donated these lungs.” Bratlien is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma back in 2013. She said she also got the COVID vaccine in March, but believes the medication she was taking may have weakened the vaccine. A GoFundMe has been set up for Bratlein’s post-transplant care.

OAK FOREST, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO