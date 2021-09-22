Outcomes among Kidney Transplant Recipients with COVID-19
Researchers, led by S. Ismail, conducted a systematic review of published literature on clinical outcomes and management of adult kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19 with an eye toward synthesis of the evidence available on therapeutic interventions and clinical outcomes in that patient population. Results of the review were reported during a virtual session at the 2021 American Transplant Congress in a presentation titled Clinical Outcomes and Management of COVID-19 Patients among Kidney Transplant Recipients: A Systematic Review.www.docwirenews.com
