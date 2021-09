ALLENTOWN, Pa. --- The Moravian University field hockey team posted its second shutout of the season with a 4-0 non-conference win at Cedar Crest College Wednesday evening. Moravian took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of the first quarter when freshman forward Sydney Anderson knocked in a pass from sophomore midfielder Sarah Bietka, and the Hounds still had the 1-0 lead after the first quarter.