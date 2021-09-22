CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is how Germany's election could break the European banking union deadlock

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project to harmonize European banking rules and unify the sector to make it more competitive globally could be rejuvenated should the Social Democrats win the upcoming German election. Olaf Scholz, the party's candidate and Germany's finance minister, is the front-runner to win the Sept. 26 vote to succeed Angela...

The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Why Merkel’s Exit Matters Beyond Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often-fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy, three-party coalition government. That process could last for months. Merkel will remain at the helm until the Bundestag votes for a new chancellor.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

German lawmakers meet to mull fallout from election

Germany's newly elected lawmakers are holding their first meetings on Tuesday as their parties digest the fallout of the election that reduced outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s bloc to its worst-ever result and start the process of putting together a new government.The narrow winners of Sunday's parliamentary election, the center-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government. And several prominent figures in Merkel's Union bloc questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration. Since neither of the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Germany's Laschet faces calls to resign over election loss

Pressure was mounting Tuesday on Armin Laschet to quit after his conservatives lost to the Social Democrats in Germany's election, further complicating his bid to form the next government after the disastrous vote. Though he admitted he could "not be satisfied with this result", Laschet also claimed "no party" -- not even the Social Democrats -- could claim a mandate to govern from Sunday's vote outcome.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Germany's conservatives in chaos as key allies break ranks

Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on  the opposition benches after the vote debacle. Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent. But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership. After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government

Germany is embarking on a potentially lengthy search for its next government after the center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc in an election that failed to set a clear direction for Europe's biggest economy under a new leader.Leaders of the parties in the newly elected parliament were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel's Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election, and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties.Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz who pulled his party out of a...
POLITICS
ABC7 Los Angeles

As curtain falls on Merkel era, Germany's largest parties set to vie for power

After almost 16 years as leader of Europe's most powerful economy, Angela Merkel will be leaving the chancellorship behind as Germany votes on a new parliament. Merkel's successor -- either her Christian Democratic Union appointee, Armin Laschet, or Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats -- will be determined only once a new government is formed.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How and when Germany will form a new government

Germany s voters have delivered their verdict. Now it's up to party leaders to thrash out who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in office and with what political priorities.The shape of Germany's new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is now clear. But there are majorities for three more or less plausible new coalition governments, and it could take weeks or months to put a new administration in place. Here's a look at how the process works.WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?The first-placed party typically leads German governments, but that isn't always the case. It can end up in...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany's FDP holds strong cards in post-election haggling

Buoyant from its best election result in 10 years, Germany's liberal FDP party looks set to play a outsized role in coalition negotiations to form the next government. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) scored a narrow victory in Sunday's election, according to preliminary results, emerging as the biggest party on 25.7 percent. But after a fragmented vote, the SPD and their chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz will likely need the support of two other parties to secure a governing majority. To complicate things, the CDU-CSU conservative alliance of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has also signalled it will try to form a coalition even though it came in second.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD a narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.The social democratic SPD, led by colourless finance minister Olaf Scholz, surged from third to first place over the final weeks of a forgettable, cautious campaign.It looks to have emerged as the largest party in the new parliament, ending a streak of federal election defeats stretching back to 2005.It is projected to have gained 25.9 per cent of the vote, against...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spglobal.com

Germany's Uniper looks to Middle East for more hydrogen supplies

German energy company Uniper is in talks with more Middle East hydrogen producers to acquire supply for the European market as part of plans to supply customers with decarbonized hydrogen and to turn its European operations carbon neutral by 2035, company officials said. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Commerzbank, other German banks among Europe's least efficient

Germany's large banks are among the least efficient in Europe, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows. For an S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking of Middle East and Africa banks' cost-to-income ratios, click here. In a sample of the continent's 50 largest banks by assets, the four with the highest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WNCY

Investors, analysts react to Germany’s election

LONDON (Reuters) – Germany faces months of tough negotiations to form a coalition government after Sunday’s federal election, with three parties needing to team up to clear the threshold of 50% of all seats in the Bundestag. Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats will seek to form a coalition with the...
ECONOMY
Vox

Germany’s (sort of) change elections

BERLIN — The release of one of the first election exit polls showed Germany’s center-left Social Democrats with a slight lead. That was enough to send the crowd at the Willy Brandt Haus, the party’s headquarters in Berlin, into cheers and applause. After 16 years of Angela Merkel and her center-right party, Germany looked as if it might be on the verge of political change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

How does the world view the elections in Germany? |

Brussels (dpa) – Who will lead the most populous and economically strongest country in the European Union in the future? In other capitals and in the EU institutions in Brussels, talks on the formation of a new federal government will be closely followed. The first reactions to Sunday’s close election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

