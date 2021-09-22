Police Activity

MANHATTAN, KAN. - Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan on September 21, 2021, around 9:23 a.m. Officers listed a 22-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his matte black Palomar GT Hardtail bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.