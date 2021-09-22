CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Police Activity

rileycountypolice.org
 6 days ago

MANHATTAN, KAN. - Officers filed a report for theft in the 900 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan on September 21, 2021, around 9:23 a.m. Officers listed a 22-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his matte black Palomar GT Hardtail bicycle. The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

rileycountypolice.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The projectile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the reclusive state. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere

Comments / 0

Community Policy