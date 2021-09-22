CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

EPA Announces 2021 Safer Choice Partner Of The Year Award Winners

 6 days ago

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 33 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across 16 states and the District of Columbia for achievement in the design, manufacture, selection, and use of products with safer chemicals, as part of Pollution Prevention Week. The Safer Choice program helps consumers and purchasers for facilities, such as schools and office buildings, find products that perform and are safer for human health and the environment. This year’s awardees have all shown a commitment to pollution prevention by reducing, eliminating, or preventing pollution at its source prior to recycling, treatment, or disposal.

