Data Science Helps Raleigh Water Avoid Digging Up The Streets
Xylem & Esri Partner to Analyze Risk on 88,000 Pipe Segments And Reduce Planning Time by 75%. Global water technology company, Xylem, has helped the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department (Raleigh Water) get a clearer picture of its 2,340 miles of pipes, some of which are more than 100 years old. Accurately predicting which parts of the pipe network might fail helps Raleigh Water pin-point maintenance, avoid unnecessary digs and reduce water main breaks.www.wateronline.com
Comments / 0