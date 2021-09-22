CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Data Science Helps Raleigh Water Avoid Digging Up The Streets

wateronline.com
 6 days ago

Xylem & Esri Partner to Analyze Risk on 88,000 Pipe Segments And Reduce Planning Time by 75%. Global water technology company, Xylem, has helped the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department (Raleigh Water) get a clearer picture of its 2,340 miles of pipes, some of which are more than 100 years old. Accurately predicting which parts of the pipe network might fail helps Raleigh Water pin-point maintenance, avoid unnecessary digs and reduce water main breaks.

www.wateronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wateronline.com

Thames Water Selects Samotics As Long-Term Predictive Maintenance Partner

Samotics, a leading provider of smart industrial analytics to prevent unplanned downtime and energy waste, has been selected by Thames Water Utilities Limited, the UK’s largest water and wastewater company, as its sole supplier for electrical signature analysis (ESA) technology through at least 2025. The award is part of Thames...
BUSINESS
Washington Business Journal

Criterion Systems buys Reston data science firm

Six months after it purchased intelligence contractor Realm Consulting Inc., Criterion Systems Inc. made another move on Tuesday, acquiring Protas Solutions Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Like the Realm purchase, the move follows the Vienna information technology services company’s strategy to build out a robust portfolio of...
BUSINESS
TownLift

Learn about renewable energy goals during Utah Climate Week

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The fifth annual Utah Climate Week started on Sunday and runs through October 2, with more than 50 organizations, businesses, and local governments hosting more than 20 events dedicated to discussions about climate action. At the webinar on Monday, September 27, Summit County’s Sustainability Manager, Emily Quinton, will participate. The discussion […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: To avoid long power outages after disasters, utilities need to think differently

A busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing. The year’s 18th named storm, Sam, has become a hurricane. Meanwhile, some residents in the parts of Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida in late August are still waiting for their power to be restored. And thousands of Texas residents endured multi-day outages after Hurricane […] The post Commentary: To avoid long power outages after disasters, utilities need to think differently appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
datasciencecentral.com

Best Data Science Certifications In 2022

Over a span of the recent few years, data science has become an integral part of all the major industry sectors, ranging from agriculture, marketing analytics, public policy, to fraud detection, risk management, and marketing optimization. One of the goals of data science is to resolve the many issues that preside within the economy at large, and its other branches and individual sectors, through the use of machine learning, predictive modeling, statistics, and data preparation.
SCIENCE
InvestmentNews

Helping ESG investors avoid greenwashing

As they vote with their wallets, an increasing number of investors have come to appreciate companies that prioritize optimal environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors or outcomes. The growing popularity of ESG investing, however, has sparked a phenomenon known as “greenwashing.”. In an interview with InvestmentNews Create, Gwen Le Berre,...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Power crisis spreads as large Dutch zinc factory cuts production

Nyrstar is curtailing production at a major zinc smelter in the Netherlands during peak times due to soaring electricity costs, the latest signal of how Europe’s energy crisis is spreading through the region’s biggest industries. The zinc producer is dialling back output at the plant in Budel-Dorplein after seeing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Software#Raleigh Water
Newswise

Fighting Fire with Data Science

Newswise — The University of California San Diego has announced a joint appointment with Los Alamos National Laboratory with the appointment of Senior Scientist Rodman Linn to a three-year position with the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI). Linn’s expertise lies in solving and modeling problems involving complex thermal, mechanical and fluid dynamics systems, including wildfire behavior. This is the university’s first joint appointment with a national laboratory in this area and the first joint appointment program between Los Alamos and a UC campus.
COLLEGES
wateronline.com

Water Network Tool For Resilience Helps Prepare Drinking Water Utilities For Natural Disasters

Natural disasters such as floods, drought, hurricanes, winter storms, and earthquakes can interrupt access to clean drinking water. To improve their resilience, communities, and the utilities that provide drinking water to these communities, are building their capacity to return to service as quickly as possible, planning for and understanding any potential vulnerabilities in their system, and practicing response to adverse events in real-time as they happen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ucsf.edu

New Self-Paced Data Science Course Series!

We are excited to announce our first self-paced course series, R for Everyone, which introduces fundamental computer programming concepts through R. Folks of all backgrounds and experience levels can jump in to get oriented to computer programming. Since it’s self-paced, you can take the course at any time. We designed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Toni Koraza

Code Red: Climate Change will Affect Every American

Extreme weather events could soon lose the "extreme" part but still come with the same devastating effects. "Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy. The threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question is, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse.." Said Biden during Sep. 7th speech in New York. "We've got the listen to the scientists, and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us this is code red. The nation and the world are in peril. That's not hyperbole. That is a fact."
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Data Structure and Algorithm Questions in Data Science: A Discussion

Alongside data manipulation, analytical insights, and business communication, the ability to translate mathematics and statistics into code to model or explore a problem is one of the hallmarks of a great data scientist. A well understood facet of data analysis is that more data = better insights, but to write...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy