Thames Water Selects Samotics As Long-Term Predictive Maintenance Partner

By From The Editor
wateronline.com
 6 days ago

Samotics, a leading provider of smart industrial analytics to prevent unplanned downtime and energy waste, has been selected by Thames Water Utilities Limited, the UK’s largest water and wastewater company, as its sole supplier for electrical signature analysis (ESA) technology through at least 2025. The award is part of Thames...

www.wateronline.com

Birmingham Star

DS Group's focuses on long term water sustainability

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has been working in the water stressed areas of the country to ensure long term availability of water through geographic-specific conservation measures and judicial utilization of resources. The Group supports multiple water conservation and replenishing projects across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, benefitting millions of people from the marginalized communities.
AGRICULTURE
wateronline.com

Data Science Helps Raleigh Water Avoid Digging Up The Streets

Xylem & Esri Partner to Analyze Risk on 88,000 Pipe Segments And Reduce Planning Time by 75%. Global water technology company, Xylem, has helped the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department (Raleigh Water) get a clearer picture of its 2,340 miles of pipes, some of which are more than 100 years old. Accurately predicting which parts of the pipe network might fail helps Raleigh Water pin-point maintenance, avoid unnecessary digs and reduce water main breaks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hypepotamus.com

Predictive Maintenance Techniques Webinar

A growing perception among engineers is that predictive maintenance is an exclusive domain of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) experts. Join Ubidots to learn how to use a problem-first approach to solve common maintenance challenges (both preventive and predictive), without having to turn into a data scientist in the process.
COMPUTERS
Eos

Long-Term Sea Level Cycle Affects Predictions of Future Rise

Rising seas threaten communities and ecosystems around the world. Efforts to stave off sea level rise—or mitigate the effects—will benefit from accurate predictions of how quickly it could occur. Now new research by Ding et al. investigates and confirms the existence of a 64-year fluctuation in Earth’s global mean sea...
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Intermountain Healthcare selects partner for price transparency strategy

Intermountain Healthcare is working with healthcare revenue cycle management company PMMC to develop a digital price transparency strategy that improves the patient experience, the Salt Lake City-based health system said Sept. 23. PMMC will provide online cost estimates that allow patients to price shop for services on Intermountain’s website and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dallassun.com

Metrospaces Selects Cryptobucks as Preferred Cryptocurrency Partner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has signed an agreement to integrate Cryptobucks, the blockchain technology payment app developed by South Florida's Aliant Payments and Dallas-based Shokworks, into all of its platforms to allow cryptocurrency payments.
DALLAS, TX
channele2e.com

How to Select a Strategic Breach Prevention Partner

Preventing breaches is a top-of-mind business priority for every organization. Gartner has recognized this need as a growing business trend. In the last 12 months, there has been a 44% growth in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services inquiries. MDR, simply defined, are vital services that accelerate a security program by detecting security attacks and containing them before they can cause too much damage. However, the MDR market is quickly becoming saturated with what’s called “guidance only” services. ‘Guidance only’ services mean that MDR partners offering these services will detect security attacks and only guide you about the next steps and you will be required to manage all the nitty-gritty work of containing and remediating a breach. This article summarizes the essential capabilities organizations must look for in an MDR services offering.
ECONOMY
wildlife.org

Watch: AI predicts long-term sea ice changes

Traditional models predict Arctic sea ice levels well over a few weeks, but long-range forecasting is a challenge. But researchers say a new tool using artificial intelligence may be far more accurate—and much faster. IceNET was developed by the British Antarctic Survey. Developers say it is 95% accurate in forecasting two months ahead and runs 2,000 times faster than current models, producing a forecast in under 10 seconds on a laptop. They reported their findings in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
invezz.com

Zilliqa price prediction: is ZIL a good long-term investment?

The Zilliqa price has pared back losses made earlier this month. The network faces challenges because of its proof-of-work technology. The coin could rally thanks to the inverted head and shoulders pattern. The Zilliqa (ZIL/USD) price has bounced back in the past few days as investors cheer the relatively higher...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shell Energy takes on 255,000 customers from collapsed supplier Green

Shell Energy is to take on 255,000 former customers from Green, one of the latest in a raft of small energy supplier to fail over the past month.Energy watchdog Ofgem has had to find providers for more than two million energy customers over the past month after soaring natural gas prices drove the collapse of seven small suppliers.Green, which was registered as Green Supplier Limited, collapsed just days after the firm’s chief exectutive, Peter McGirr, warned that the outlook was “looking bleak”.Ofgem said on Monday that former and current customers of Green will have any outstanding credit on their balance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS

