NFT Artist pplpleasr and Fortune donate 214 ETH for new Ethereum-powered philanthropic fund

By Shaurya Malwa ·
cryptoslate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORTUNE and digital artist pplpleasr have announced the FORTUNE Journalism PleasrFund, a decentralized donor-advised fund run entirely on the Ethereum blockchain through Endaoment. The PleasrFund is dedicated to advancing independent investigative journalism and programs that foster interest in sound reporting and journalistic integrity. Donations in Ethereum. The fund was initially...

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

#Donor Advised Fund#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Nft Artist#Fortune#Eth#Report For America
