A potential new treatment for incurable bowel cancer has been identified by researchers.The medication appeared to slow the regrowth of tumours among some people in clinical trials.Researchers compared 44 patients who took the drug, adavosertib, with 25 patients who did not.They found it delayed tumour growth by about two months on average and had relatively few side effects.The drug – which is taken as a pill – had most impact in the 31 patients with left-sided/rectal tumours, increasing overall survival, meaning patients lived longer.Lead author Dr Jenny Seligmann, of the University of Leeds, said: "The findings are particularly encouraging as...

CANCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO