CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

UChicago Takes Reality TV…Part II?!?

By Natalie Manley
The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXander Hastings, "Survivor" contestant and UChicago third year, aims to be a strong contestant on the show. Xander Hastings (’23) wants you to know that he’s not who everyone thinks he is. Sure, he’s an athletic, long-haired cross-country runner, frat brother, and self-proclaimed CEO and app developer hailing from Jacksonville,...

www.chicagomaroon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
duqsm.com

The harsh reality of “reality” TV

Whether a fan of reality TV or not, we all can agree that it’s one of the most chaotic genres of television out there. Its continual rise in popularity has spawned a million different versions for our viewing pleasure: dating, competition, food and even hidden cameras. There’s nothing quite like...
TV SHOWS
reality blurred

9 fall reality TV shows I’m most looking forward to

Fall television has arrived: CBS’s Survivor returns at long last, and so do shows from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars to Fox’s The Masked Singer, Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules to Bravo’s new Winter House. More than 90 reality TV shows premiere over the next two months, and among those are some...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Jacksonville, IL
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Campus Times

Muskaan’s Musings: Reality TV isn’t that bad

Everyone has a guilty pleasure: From chocolate chip cookies at midnight to watching Gilmore Girls with a tub of ice cream for the millionth time, there’s something we all do when we’re desperate for comfort, and never tell anyone. And here comes my confession, my ultimate guilty pleasure: Reality TV. From ”Survivor” to ”Love Island,” from “The Circle” to “Bachelor in Paradise,” I’ve watched it all. With a tub of ice cream and popcorn handy, wrapped up in my favorite blanket and sitting in my “spot” on the couch. My suitemates know I’ve assumed my position for the day when I then proceed to turn on the tv and watch the tenth season of “Love Island.”
ROCHESTER, NY
WEAR

Pensacola native pitches reality show idea to big network TV executives

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An autobiographical documentary has opened some big doors for a Pensacola native. Jermaine Williams recently pitched his reality television show idea in-front of production company executives during ‘The Boss Pitch’ competition held in New York City. Panelist included representatives from Black Entertainment Television (BET). Williams show idea...
PENSACOLA, FL
The Southern

Meet the Murphysboro native in a new reality TV show

CARBONDALE — A Southern Illinois native is among a select group of entrepreneurs from across the country invited to grow their businesses and themselves through a two-week, made-for-television experience. Autumn Grant, a Murphysboro native who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, was one of the contestants in “The Blox,” a reality...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Daily Herald

Glenbrook North graduate is a catch for prime reality TV show

One never knows where a summer school class may lead. Alexander Rubinow, Glenbrook North '97, turned his interest in a catchy course description into hundreds of television screen credits, two Emmy nominations and a gold statue. An editor on Original Productions' "Deadliest Catch" on Discovery, in 2015 the Los Angeles...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Atkins
TVOvermind

The 10 Most Entertaining Reality Dating Shows on TV

Thanks to advances in modern technology, dating is now more accessible than ever before. However, that hasn’t made it easier for people to find the person of their dreams. As a result, some people turn to reality TV in hopes of finding that special someone. Statistically, looking for love on reality TV isn’t the best idea. However, that doesn’t stop countless people from giving it a try year after year. That said, not all reality dating shows are equal. There are some that are focused on lasting relationships while others are centered on hooks up and casual dating. Either way, many of these shows provide an incredibly entertaining experience for viewers. As a result, reality dating shows often find themselves at the top of people’s lists of guilty pleasures. If you’re looking for a new show to add to your watch list, we can think of quite a few that might deserve a spot. Keep reading to see our take on the 10 most entertaining reality dating shows on TV.
TV SERIES
montanakaimin.com

Meet the former UM dancer headed to reality TV

Former University of Montana dancer Amber Laiche is one of 52 competitors on a reality TV show that draws an audience of thousands every year, CMT’s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.”. “It’s by far the most difficult thing I’ve gone through, but it’s also the most rewarding,” Laiche said....
MISSOULA, MT
Elite Daily

Offstage, CRAVITY Is Obsessed With Mukbangs, Cat Memes, And Reality TV

In Elite Daily’s series Rent-Free, celebrities unpack the one thought, memory, or unforgettable pop culture moment that'll always live in their head. In this piece, CRAVITY reveals the hobbies that keep them busy when they’re not in front of the cameras. Since their debut in April 2020, CRAVITY has put...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ratings: Voice and NCIS Lead Monday, NCIS: Hawai'i Steadiest of Freshmen

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice this Monday drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.95 rating, dipping week-to-week yet leading the night in the demo. Leading out of that, Ordinary Joe (2.7 mil/0.4) was down 31 percent and a tenth from its launch. Over on CBS, NCIS (7.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“) dropped a few eyeballs from last week’s Monday debut yet still copped the night’s biggest audience, all while steady in the demo. The new season’s most watched freshman show thus far, NCIS: Hawai’i (5.4 mil/0.5), was down 18 percent in viewers but steady in the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Uchicago#Robot
spglobal.com

Netflix dives into UK reality TV ahead of new competitors' arrivals

Netflix Inc. is counting on siblings seeking love and a computer-enhanced dance contest to help fend off new competition in the U.K. The streamer has commissioned "Dated and Related," "Dance Monsters" and a third reality show called "Snowflake Mountain" as it steps up its tiny unscripted offering ahead of the introduction of rival on-demand services from ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Corp. The move is a departure from Netflix's usual focus on scripted dramas such as "The Crown" and "Stranger Things," and it may be a quick and cheap way of competing with the new reality-laden rivals.
TV SHOWS
Hoya

Georgetown Junior To Take on Reality Competition ‘Survivor’

Liana Wallace (MSB ’23) first started watching the CBS reality show “Survivor” as a 3-year-old with her mother and older brothers after bathtime. Now, 17 years later, Wallace is set to star on the latest season of the hit competition series. Wallace, a junior in the McDonough School of Business...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Variety

NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Falls Down a ‘Lost’-ish Rabbit Hole: TV Review

“La Brea” wastes no time before letting all hell break loose in its alternate version of Los Angeles, where an enormous sinkhole suddenly swallows up the La Brea Tar Pits and all the L.A. traffic surrounding it. Mere moments after frustrated but efficient mother Eve (Natalie Zea) breaks up a mild squabble between her teenage kids, Josh (Jack Martin) and Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), the sinkhole rips the earth open and, eventually, sends Josh and Eve tumbling in. From there, NBC’s “La Brea” dives headfirst into both a natural disaster drama and, from within the sinkhole itself, a more surreal tale...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on #OneChicago, Animal Kingdom, All American, Rookie, Sanditon, NCIS: Hawai'i and More

How quickly is Chicago Fire heading for a wedding? Might college sack some All American romances? Which Sanditon duo will sit out Season 2? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any chance an old character will make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire Season 10? For the 200th episode, or as guests at the Stellaride wedding? –Shiran Given that it’s a big, milestone season, showrunner Derek Haas promises “some callbacks that stretch all the way back to the early seasons. It’s going to be a special season, for sure, and one...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

Chicago, IL
189
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

First published in 1892, The Chicago Maroon is the University of Chicago's award-winning student newspaper of record.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy