MEDIA RELEASE

 6 days ago

The City of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on the various City Advisory Groups. The City has manyAdvisory Groups and the members of these groups play an important role in shaping our community. The City is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices that value and include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community. If you're an individual interested in making a difference in your community, contributing ideas, and being a part of the City team, you are strongly encouraged to apply.

