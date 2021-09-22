CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perdido, AL

Perdido at 3-0

 6 days ago

The Perdido Raiders have officially started a winning streak by sealing a 24-13 victory over the St. Michael Cardinals, putting the Raiders at a record of 3-0 so far. None can deny that the Cardinals put up a strong fight, but the Raiders would not be denied. Quarterback Hayden Coley threw for a whopping 156 yards of completed passes. Roan Branum, the charging bull that simply could not be stopped, racked up an incredible 135 rushing yards, 125 receiving yards, 1 rushing touchdown, and 2 receiving touchdowns. Another touchdown pass was caught by Coen Lambeth, who crossed into the endzone dragging an opponent with him.

