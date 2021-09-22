CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Russian lower house poll distorted into a tool to showcase Putin's rule

 4 days ago

In no way can it possibly be said that a free and fair election has been held. Wasn't the election used only as a tool for Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify his long-term rule and further solidify his administration's political power base?. The Putin administration's ruling party, United Russia,...

Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Russians Join Moscow Protest Over Parliamentary Election

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hundreds of people, angered by last week's parliamentary election, joined a protest in central Moscow on Saturday, holding posters carrying slogans such as "bring back the elections". The protest was organised by several politicians, most of them Communists, saying they were cheated of victory by an online...
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial polls, and police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters. Before and during the protest, authorities detained a number of activists including Sergei Udaltsov, head of a radical socialist group, Left Front, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition rallies. In his residence outside Moscow, President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties which won parliamentary seats including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.
TechCrunch

EU warns Russia over ‘Ghostwriter’ hacking ahead of German elections

The “Ghostwriter” campaign targeted “numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU”, according to a press release from the European Council on Friday, and was carried out “by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data.”. The statement by...
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
AFP

Navalny accuses Google, Apple of becoming Putin's 'accomplices'

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused Google and Apple Thursday of acting as the Kremlin's "accomplices" after the companies removed his voting app during the country's parliamentary election last week. "If something surprised me in the latest elections, it was not how (President Vladimir) Putin forged the results, but how obediently the almighty Big Tech turned into his accomplices," Navalny said on Twitter. Apple and Google removed the opposition-run "Smart Voting" app advising supporters on how to vote out Kremlin allies as polled opened across Russia last Friday. Navalny allies accused the tech giants of "censorship".
Reuters

Russian link "should not be absolutely ruled out" - presidential party's head

KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russia could be behind an assassination attempt against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's principal aide, the head of the president's political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said on Wednesday. "A Russian trace should not be absolutely ruled out. We know their ability to organise terrorist attacks in different...
nwaonline.com

OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Putin's edict on Russian champagne petty, mean

What's in a name? Not much, according to William Shakespeare, who famously said: "a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Unfortunately, the winemakers of Champagne don't seem to agree. Over the summer, everyone's favorite autocrat, Russia's Vladimir Putin, signed a law stating that only Russian-made sparkling wines...
sacramentosun.com

Russian economy completely restored to pre-pandemic level Putin

Russia has completely overcome the economic decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during a meeting on economic issues. "Based on the results of the seven months of this year, the gross domestic product has reached the pre-crisis level. The decline that was caused by the pandemic has been fully overcome," the president said.
