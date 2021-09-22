Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO