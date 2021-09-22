CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Piyush Goyal launches National Single Window System

sanantoniopost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors and businesses, the ministry said in a statement. Launching the facility, Goyal said, "Launch of National Single Window System is a giant leap towards making...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniopost.com

India aims to become self-reliant, global leader in trade

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said that despite COVID-19 hurdles, India aims to become self-reliant and a global leader in trade, in tune with Prime Ministers' vision of 'Make in India, Make for the world'. While inaugurating the...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Piyush Goyal discuss enhancing India-UK trade partnership

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday held a discussion with British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss on enhancing the India-UK trade partnership. Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that India and UK are strengthening trade ties by moving...
INDIA
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanantoniopost.com

Telangana Government signs MoU with Wingsure

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Telangana government has entered into an agreement today withAs a part of the agreement, Wingsure will provide deep-tech-based personalized crop insurance products and advisory services to small, underserved farmers in the state. Agriculture and the allied sectors are the largest sources of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Goyal
sanantoniopost.com

Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with Uttarakhand CM, LGs

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday virtually interacted with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for strengthening of the aviation infrastructure in the state. The minister also interacted with Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK...
INDIA
sanantoniopost.com

India's Best Workplaces for Women 2021 on 24th September

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Workreg;has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Workreg;Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.
JOBS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup India#Windows#New Delhi#Ani#Nsws#Central Departments#Dashboard#Trackrespond#Usher
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
theedgemarkets.com

India military accelerates historic overhaul to counter China

(Sept 24): India’s long-delayed plans to overhaul its military are getting a new life as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government moves closer to the U.S. and its allies, which are strengthening defense cooperation against China. Modi, who will attend a meeting of Quad leaders at the White House Friday along...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Modi's US Visit Significant as India Looks for Big Time Investments

Investing.com -- In its first leg of the US tour, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US CEOs on a one-on-one basis, which included the CEO of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM ), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ), First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR ), General Atomics and Blackstone (NYSE: BX ). Modi first...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mystery solved. President Joe Biden sat down with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for important talks about the Indo-Pacific region. But first, the leaders caught up on the president’s own family ties to the subcontinent. Biden recalled that soon after he was first elected to...
POTUS
sanantoniopost.com

Amit Shah to chair meet with CMs of 10 Naxal hit states

By Rajnish SinghNew Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of ten Naxal-hit states in Delhi on Sunday to review the current status as well as to discuss future road map for security and development issues, said official sources.
INDIA
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for the digital trade in China after a crackdown on the volatile currencies. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy