Are you passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of people affected by dementia?

Do you want a career where every day is different and full of reward?

Could you be a part of supporting and empowering people and their families with expert guidance and advice?

Yes? Well, our client would love to hear from you!

Advisor Responsibilities:

The Tees Valley Dementia Support Service provides a highly responsive and individualised information, signposting and referral service to people affected by dementia. You will;

• Assist people with dementia and their carers in identifying their needs, providing information and guidance to help maintain their independence, improving their sense of well-being, and putting them in more control of their lives.

• Be part of a highly motivated and supportive team, sharing responsibility for some Group Activities and coordinating volunteers.

• Build relationships with a range of local contacts, networking with health and care professionals, marketing the Tees Valley Dementia Support Service and providing dementia support.

• Develop networks and pathways with partner organisations who work in the field of dementia, ensuring seamless and consistent support and empowering individuals affected by dementia to make informed choices.

• Provide support face-to-face, by telephone and online.

• You will be delivering one to one services out in the community (predominantly working from home until Coronavirus restrictions fully lift).

Advisor Requirements:

They are looking for a highly motivated individual, with an understanding of dementia and the needs of people affected by dementia.

You will;

• Be empathetic and non-judgmental in your approach with a commitment to equal opportunity.

• Be passionate about putting people affected by dementia at the heart of everything you do, to make the service the best it can be.

• It is desirable that you have knowledge and experience of Adult and Children Safeguarding, Information Governance policies and procedures and statutory laws such as the Mental Capacity Act

• Have good communication skills to meet the diverse needs of their community and represent their needs to statutory and other voluntary agencies.

• Have a sound knowledge of IT systems to record data, write reports and communicate by email and great organisational skills to manage your caseload of clients effectively.

• Understand client confidentiality and how this is applied when representing client needs.

• Preferably had some experience of working with a wide variety of relevant agencies.

• Possess NVQ level 3 (or equivalent) or have demonstrable experience.

• Due to the nature of this role you will be expected to have the ability and means to travel independently around the Tees Valley area

• Duties are predominately based in Tees Valley but you will be part of a wider area team and may be required to support remotely at times.

• The role will require and enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Scheme) check

Position: Dementia Advisor

Location: Community Based – Tees Valley

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Part Time, 21 hours per week

Salary: £12,217.80 - £12,961.80 actual per annum (depending on skills and experience)

Closing date: 07 October 2021

Interview date: TBC

You may have experience of the following: Dementia Adviser, Care Assistant, Caseworker, Special Needs Assistant, Social Worker, Social Care, Community Care, Helpline Coordinator, Volunteering Officer, Support Worker, Mental Health, Dementia, etc.

Ref: 103 025