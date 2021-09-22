CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Advisor

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMhz5_0c5GgSYX00

Are you passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of people affected by dementia?

Do you want a career where every day is different and full of reward?

Could you be a part of supporting and empowering people and their families with expert guidance and advice?

Yes? Well, our client would love to hear from you!

Advisor Responsibilities:

The Tees Valley Dementia Support Service provides a highly responsive and individualised information, signposting and referral service to people affected by dementia. You will;

• Assist people with dementia and their carers in identifying their needs, providing information and guidance to help maintain their independence, improving their sense of well-being, and putting them in more control of their lives.

• Be part of a highly motivated and supportive team, sharing responsibility for some Group Activities and coordinating volunteers.

• Build relationships with a range of local contacts, networking with health and care professionals, marketing the Tees Valley Dementia Support Service and providing dementia support.

• Develop networks and pathways with partner organisations who work in the field of dementia, ensuring seamless and consistent support and empowering individuals affected by dementia to make informed choices.

• Provide support face-to-face, by telephone and online.

• You will be delivering one to one services out in the community (predominantly working from home until Coronavirus restrictions fully lift).

Advisor Requirements:

They are looking for a highly motivated individual, with an understanding of dementia and the needs of people affected by dementia.

You will;

• Be empathetic and non-judgmental in your approach with a commitment to equal opportunity.

• Be passionate about putting people affected by dementia at the heart of everything you do, to make the service the best it can be.

• It is desirable that you have knowledge and experience of Adult and Children Safeguarding, Information Governance policies and procedures and statutory laws such as the Mental Capacity Act

• Have good communication skills to meet the diverse needs of their community and represent their needs to statutory and other voluntary agencies.

• Have a sound knowledge of IT systems to record data, write reports and communicate by email and great organisational skills to manage your caseload of clients effectively.

• Understand client confidentiality and how this is applied when representing client needs.

• Preferably had some experience of working with a wide variety of relevant agencies.

• Possess NVQ level 3 (or equivalent) or have demonstrable experience.

• Due to the nature of this role you will be expected to have the ability and means to travel independently around the Tees Valley area

• Duties are predominately based in Tees Valley but you will be part of a wider area team and may be required to support remotely at times.

• The role will require and enhanced DBS (Disclosure and Barring Scheme) check

Position: Dementia Advisor

Location: Community Based – Tees Valley

Contract type: Permanent

Hours: Part Time, 21 hours per week

Salary: £12,217.80 - £12,961.80 actual per annum (depending on skills and experience)

Closing date: 07 October 2021

Interview date: TBC

You may have experience of the following: Dementia Adviser, Care Assistant, Caseworker, Special Needs Assistant, Social Worker, Social Care, Community Care, Helpline Coordinator, Volunteering Officer, Support Worker, Mental Health, Dementia, etc.

Ref: 103 025

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Safeguarding & Quality Practice Advisor

Safeguarding & Quality Practice Advisor - Post Adoption Support. Part time, 3 days per week (23 hours) - Consideration will be given to flexible working. We are really pleased to advertise this newly created post of Safeguarding & Quality Practice Advisor – Post Adoption Support, which brings an exciting opportunity for an experienced and motivated Social Work professional to join the Safeguarding and Quality Practice Team within The Children’s Society.
The Guardian

Specialist Advisor, Incident Management

Grade & Salary: G6, £35,288 rising to £38,597 over four years. Type of contract: Fixed term until 31 March 2022 with a possibility of an extension. Benefits: Civil Service pension, 28 days annual leave, rising to 33 days over 5 years, flexible working options, occupational health including counselling and advisory services and eye care, childcare vouchers and salary sacrifice schemes.
JOBS
MySanAntonio

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a Board of Advisors

When you think of boards, whether it's a board of advisors or a board of directors, you think of big companies. The prevailing wisdom is that boards are for large, established companies. But how did they get big and established?. Most entrepreneurs have big aspirations for their company, yet every...
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Independent, But Not Alone: Aiming to be a Voice for Advisors

For the past five years, Ames Coggin had been serving as an advocate for Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN) advisors in the southeast. Now, Coggin is focused on doing so for advisors all over the country. In 2018, Coggin was appointed Director of Owner Satisfaction and Loyalty for WFAFN....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mental Health#Equal Opportunity#Adult And Children
Morning Journal

MyBoard Advisors acquires Hartfiel Medical as new client

MyBoard Advisors, a private small business advisory firm launched in 2018 by founding partners Kip Marlow and Jerry C. Cirino, recently acquired another new client, Hartfiel Medical, based in Stow. Melissa Egts, Hartfiel’s founder and CEO, engaged MyBoard to help develop, source manufacturing and implement a marketing plan for her...
STOW, OH
The Guardian

Part Time Archaeological Advisor

Location: London - we are open to hybrid working where you will be based in both the office and home. We are seeking an Part Time (0.6) Archaeological Advisor to join the Greater London Archaeological Advisory Service (GLAAS) Team in London, providing Historic England`s advice to our customers on archaeology, and promoting its understanding and enjoyment. It is an exciting time to join GLAAS as we expand our digital capacity and develop our contribution to place-making.
JOBS
Virginia Business

Fahrenheit Advisors adds two managing directors

Mark Vita, John Atkinson have joined Richmond consulting firm. Richmond-based Fahrenheit Advisors has added two executives to its leadership team. Mark Vita will join the management consulting firm as managing director and will lead the firm’s business advisory and finance and accounting practices. John Atkinson will also be a managing director and lead the firm’s new sales transformation practice.
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Indiana Business

First Person Advisors Makes Promotion

First Person Advisors has promoted Cameron Troxell to vice president of benefits strategy. He previously held the role of advisor. Troxell earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and master's degree in exercise physiology, both from Indiana University.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Fuel crisis could force schools to return to online learning

Schools could be forced to close and move lessons online as petrol crisis disruption deepens, headteachers fear.Headteachers see the option as a “last resort” if fuel supply problems prevent teachers from getting to work.Some schools have warned parents there could be a return to remote learning if staff are unable to come into school due to fuel shortages. Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said there is an “option for remote education” if the petrol crisis causes further disruption. “Schools and colleges are operating under a great deal of pressure at the moment because...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Health workers need to be prioritised or patient care will be ‘compromised,’ No 10 warned

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned.As pumps run dry across the country due to an outbreak of panic buying, reports have emerged of doctors and medical staff being unable to drive into work.The British Medical Association (BMA) said that “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.Campaign group...
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Directors UK & Writers’ Guild GB Team For Combined Guidelines To Aid Positive Creative Collaboration

UK industry bodies Directors UK and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain have joined forces to launch a series of guidelines promoting positive collaboration between the two fields that they say could improve mental health and reduce bullying and harassment. The guidelines advise on how writers and directors can work together most effectively, setting up a healthy creative environment. They have been put together using first-hand accounts from both org’s members. Points covered include what each creator brings to the table, what they need from each other to work well and best practice for collaboration, and what to do if things go...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Calls to prioritise key workers in UK fuel crisis

The UK government on Tuesday faced calls for nurses, police, teachers and other key workers to be given priority at petrol pumps, as the army was put on standby to ease a fuel supply crisis. Filling stations across the country have seen long, snaking queues of frustrated and angry motorists concerned that a shortage of tanker drivers could lead to pumps running dry. But four days of panic-buying, even as the government insisted there was no shortage of fuel stocks, has left some frontline public sector workers unable to get to work. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News there were "tentative signs of stabilisation", as filling stations were restocked, although that has not yet shortened queues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France offers state-funded therapy, tackles mental health

Psychology appointments in France will be funded by the government starting next year, the president announced Tuesday, amid growing awareness and concern about the importance of mental health. State health care systems in Britain Germany and some other countries already fund therapy sessions. French health professionals say a national effort to improve access is long overdue, especially as the coronavirus pandemic has caused and aggravated psychological distress.Acknowledging both the psychological impact of government virus restrictions and past government failures to make mental health a priority, French President Emmanuel Macron announced several measures during a conference with professionals who...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Halifax and Bank of Scotland awarded ‘mental health accessible’ accreditation

Halifax and Bank of Scotland have received accolades after improving their support measures in place for customers with mental health issues.They have been awarded “mental health accessible” accreditation, following the recognition of Lloyds Bank in 2020, which is part of the same banking group.The banks have been awarded an “essentials” rating by the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute – the first of three levels which firms can achieve in the mental health accessible programme. They have also committed to taking further action.Steps the banks have taken include making their communications to customers with debt problems more empathetic and offering...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Consumer Advisor

Set up under the Gambling Act 2005, the Gambling Commission is committed to safeguarding the public against any detrimental impact brought about by gambling. We do this by keeping crime out, protecting children and vulnerable people and ensuring the commercial gambling industry is run fairly and openly. We work with the legal system, the public health system, community groups and the industry itself to understand how we can protect the interests of as many people as possible, as effectively as possible.
GAMBLING
The Guardian

Financial Wellbeing Advisor

We have a new opportunity for a Financial Wellbeing Advisor to support our residents at an exciting time for Phoenix, as we look to take on the management of an additional 1,500 homes. We are looking for someone has substantial experience of providing benefits advice and who will proactively engage...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Safety & Security Advisor

ShelterBox is seeking a Safety & Security Advisor to direct the development, implementation and monitoring of an effective strategy to mitigate risk, maintain continuity of humanitarian operations, as well as provide for the safety and security training and support for all staff and volunteers who travel on behalf of ShelterBox’s mission.
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy