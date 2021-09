The exhibition and concert series, which features performances from Caterina Barbieri, LABOUR and Actress, runs until October 30. Fact has teamed up with Berlin Atonal to bring you video highlights from its new event, Metabolic Rift, which features the first live performances organised by the festival since the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. The month-long series combines an exhibition and concert series in Berlin’s Kraftwerk building, featuring works from Pan Daijing and Cyprien Gaillard and performances from artists including Caterina Barbieri, Actress and Vladislav Delay.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO