Get ready to run! Last year, many were “tough enough” to do the virtual marathon. Now, it’s time to put your feet to the pavement instead of hands to the keyboard and prove it. On October 9, 2021, the James Family Prescott YMCA presents the 43rd annual Whiskey Row Marathon – the oldest continuously run marathon in Arizona and one of the toughest in the U.S. The 43rd annual Whiskey Row Marathon is proudly sponsored by Dignity Health Medical Regional Medical Center.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO