CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Willie Garson dead at 57

Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved 'Sex and the City' actor Willie Garson dies at 57. Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's friend on TV's "Sex and the City" and its movie sequels, has died.

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death

Sarah Jessica Parker is "not ready" to publicly mourn the loss of her close friend, Willie Garson. The 56-year-old actress has been left devastated by the death of her 'Sex and the City' co-star - who played her character Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch in the HBO series and subsequent spin-off movies - and she can't face writing a tribute to him just yet.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall lead Willie Garson tributes

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall have led tributes to the late Willie Garson. The 'Sex and the City' actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot 'And Just Like That...' - passed away on Tuesday (21.09.21) afternoon aged 57 surrounded by his family following a short illness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Garson
arcamax.com

Willie Garson's cause of death revealed: star died of pancreatic cancer

Willie Garson's cause of death was pancreatic cancer. The 'Sex and the City' actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot 'And Just Like That...' - passed away on Tuesday (21.09.21) afternoon aged 57, and it has now been confirmed his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Hilarie Burton vows to honour Willie Garson's last wish

Hilarie Burton has pledged to honour Willie Garson by getting his book published. Hilarie Burton has promised to make Willie Garson's final dream a reality. The 39-year-old actress has been left devastated by the passing of her former 'White Collar' co-star - who died earlier this week aged 57 following a short illness - but has vowed to keep his memory alive by getting the book he recently finished writing published.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan remember Willie Garson

The world lost another great actor this week. Willie Garson was known for many roles, most notably as Stanford Blatch on the HBO series and films Sex and the City, who died from pancreatic cancer. The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan remembered his friend and fellow castmate in a throwback photo from a sitcom pilot called Black Sheep.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Just Posted A Sweet Tribute To Willie Garson

The death of 57-year-old character actor and professional poker player Willie Garson was announced on September 21 by Garson's son, Nathen, and confirmed by his longtime manager, John Carrabino, according to Deadline. Garson appeared in over 75 films and more than 300 episodes of television programming, according to Parade, but is probably best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the witty bon vivant and BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Carrie Bradshaw character on HBO's "Sex and the City" and its two related feature films. He was also a member of the cast of the franchise's latest incarnation, the upcoming small-screen series, "And Just Like That," which had only recently begun filming, via US Weekly. News of Garson's passing appears to have come unexpectedly, except perhaps to Garson's closest friends and family. Moreover, the news appears to have left Garson's millions of fans both stunned and bereft, according to E! Online.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
Motherly

Willie Garson's son remembers his dad in the most beautiful way

From all the tributes that have poured in for actor Willie Garson, it seems his most important role was "Dad." News broke Tuesday that actor Willie Garson, beloved for his roles as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City and Mozzie on White Collar, died at the age of 57. Since then, tributes have poured in from the late actor's many co-stars through the years, and they all have one thing in common: telling the world just how much Willie Garson loved being a dad.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Johnny Knoxville Remembers Willie Garson's 'Jackass' Appearance in Touching Tribute

Following actor Willis Garson's untimely death, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has shared a touching tribute to the late star who once appeared in one of the franchise's movies. Taking to Instagram, Knoxville posted a couple of photos of Garson, including one showing the actor doing a stunt with some of the guys in the second Jackass film. My buddy Willie Garson passed yesterday and it saddens me greatly," Knoxville wrote in the post caption. "He was such a bright light, so goddamn funny and a wonderful person even though he liked to complain about everything."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Engaged To Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa After 4 Years Of Dating – See Ring Photo

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Danny Fujikawa with a sweet cozy photo that showed off her gorgeous ring. Kate Hudson is engaged! The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with an adorable photo of her and hew new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 35. In the pic, they were leaning in for a kiss while holding onto each other and standing in front of the ocean as she put her hand on his chest. Her engagement ring could be seen as she flashed a huge smile at her husband-to-be.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Kids: Meet Her 5 Children From Oldest to Youngest

Tori Spelling was born to be a mother and it just so happens that she got to be one five times over during her marriage to Dean McDermott. Meet the family!. Tori Spelling has seen it all in her 15-year marriage to actor Dean McDermott: whirlwind romance, heartbreak, health scares and financial troubles. But despite the ups and downs that come with any marriage, Tori and Dean have always been able to be on the exact same page about one thing: their five adorable children. No matter what the couple is going through, their kids come first. And as we’ve seen from countless social media tributes over the years, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Dean shower their kids with love and affection.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy