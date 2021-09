Although there are a number of cybersecurity buzzwords currently circulating, Zero Trust will likely become a familiar term for many organizations in the very near future. A Zero Trust model essentially means every user starts with zero access rights to a system by default and will only be granted access to resources and information for a legitimate need. The Zero Trust approach encompasses the idea that nobody can be trusted automatically, and everything must be questioned. A large number of organizations have found this to be an effective method when it comes to reducing potential security threats and data breaches. This is particularly relevant in the current day and age, whereby many companies have transitioned to harvesting data in cloud-based environments.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO