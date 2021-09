On August 23, San Diego Mesa College students, staff and faculty returned to campus after relocating online due to campus closure from COVID-19 protocols. For many second-year students, the Fall 2021 semester was the first time they ever set foot on Mesa’s campus. “I waited for this moment for a long time and I am so happy it is happening now,” said Sophomore Alexa Avalos, majoring in biology. Adding on to this, her favorite thing about campus is the amount of “ things there are to do and to explore.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO