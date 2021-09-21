Boettner, Dennison: A stronger ARC is key to good jobs (Opinion)

For much of its history, Appalachia has lagged the rest of the nation in measures of economic prosperity, health, education and infrastructure development. This is especially true of West Virginia. While the region is rich in natural resources, such as coal, timber, oil and gas, most of the wealth created from these resources by local workers has left the region. As a result, much of West Virginia and Appalachia have undergone a process of growth without development that has resulted in large pockets of poverty, a less-diverse economy and a lack of investments in public goods.