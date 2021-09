Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) board members voted Monday to extend the district’s universal mask mandate by another month, with plans to revisit the policy again at the board’s October 25 meeting. Several trustees said that while they didn’t believe in masking students indefinitely, they either wanted to see improved local numbers before dropping the mandate or wait until students ages 5 to 11 have the option to be vaccinated. The board also approved allowing volunteers back in school buildings again for the first time since March 2020, including military and college recruiters, dental and vision exam administrators, and classroom volunteers with principal/teacher approval.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO