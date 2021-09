This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 20 years ago, 9/11 changed the world. Globally, it precipitated bloody wars and conflict that endure today – events that have shaped our lives and the world we live in. The world premiere of The Duration by Bruce Graham commemorates the 20th anniversary of this devastating attack and explores its legacy, examining the corrosive and divisive impact that hate can have on society.

